Fan of “1883”? We’ll pose your questions to the actors who are visiting Fort Worth

We’re looking for a few good questions from Fort Worth Star-Telegram readers to pose to actors in “1883.”

A new exhibit is coming to the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame based on “1883,” the prequel to the hit series “Yellowstone.” Ahead of the exhibit’s opening Friday, Feb. 11, show creator Taylor Sheridan and cast members will be in Fort Worth at a special preview event.

Isabel May, who plays Elsa Dutton, is expected to be there along with Gratiela Robbins, who plays Noemi, and Dawn Olivieri, who plays Claire Dutton. Fort Worth resident Eric Nelsen, who plays Ennis, is also expected to be at the preview.

Because access is limited, the public won’t be able to meet with the cast. But the Fort Worth Star-Telegram will be there, and we want to know what questions you have for the cast and creator.

Send us your questions using this form, no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.