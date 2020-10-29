How Famous Teen Artist Sevy Marie and Family Are Breaking Boundaries for the Differently Abled

Lisa Eicher/Instagram

Every family has its varied ups, downs, triumphs and lovable quirks, but the Eicher family takes that uniqueness to another level.

Among the Houston-based family members — parents Joey and Lisa, both 35, and kids Sevy, 16½, Archie, 16, Ace, 12, and Radko, 6 — there are one former American Ninja Warrior contestant, one internationally collected artist, one aspiring model, two adopted children from Bulgaria with Down syndrome and six Down syndrome advocates.

Mom Lisa — the former Ninja Warrior who showcases the family's trials and tribulations with charm, honesty and a healthy sense of humor via her Instagram handle @Eicherumba – says that by opening up about her family, she wants others going through similar challenges to feel less alone.

"I initially dipped my toe into a little bit of the vulnerability pond, to see how people would respond," she tells PEOPLE. "Every time I post something super real and raw, my inbox is flooded with other moms, whether it's Down syndrome moms or others, just saying, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going through this same thing right now. Thank you so much. I feel so much less alone.' I really want to normalize talking about it and especially with the adoption component, and especially with older child adoption. There's a lot of layers. My kids both come from trauma. They both were raised in institutions, and that's just a whole different layer to it."

Lisa and Joey Eicher have been together since they were 15, and although she can't quite explain it, Lisa was drawn to working with people with special needs and also knew she wanted to eventually adopt.

"I was always super drawn to people with different abilities and started volunteering in special ed classes starting in elementary school," she recalls. "Then in high school I babysat a boy who has Down syndrome. When my husband and I started dating, I pulled him into that world and he started babysitting with me. He had never really been around people with disabilities, but he also started to share the same passion. My other passion, again, from a very young age, I knew that I wanted to adopt one day. I talked to him about it and he was on board."

Lisa admits that they initially planned to start considering adoption when their first-born daughter Ace was older, but started the process when their daughter was 2, after finding an organization that advocated for international adoptions and orphans with Down syndrome.

"In my research, I came across an organization that advocates for orphans around the world, specifically those who have Down syndrome. When I found that organization, it was like lightning struck," recalls Lisa. "I was like, 'This is absolutely where we will find our child.' I had no doubt."

Because Joey and Lisa were only 26, they didn't meet some of the age requirements for certain countries.

"To adopt in some countries, you have to be married for 10 years or you have to be 35," she explains. "There's lots of different restrictions. We ended up landing on Bulgaria, because we met all the requirements."

Fast-forwarding about a year, which Lisa says was "a long and tough process," the family welcomed Archie into their home. He was 7 at the time.

"When I saw his face specifically, there was just this overwhelming feeling, there was no doubt. He was our son. Then we had another baby biologically, Radko. He came along a couple of years after Archie came home. Then a couple years after Radko, pretty much the exact same thing happened with Sevy as what happened with Archie. I wasn't looking for Sevy, but I was just randomly scrolling and I saw her face, and it was the exact same feeling that I had when I saw Archie's face. It was like, 'Oh my gosh, there's our kid' — I tried to fight but there was no fighting it. I knew she was ours. We brought her home about 18 months after that. She was 12, much older."

