The Famous Sneakers Helen Mirren Made Sell Out Are Back in a Pretty New Color

Cariuma Pantone Sneaker

Cariuma

There are quite literally thousands of sneakers to choose from, but there are only a handful that have earned Dame Helen Mirren's stamp of approval, one of which is Cariuma's Oca Low Tops. The actress wore them upon her arrival in Cannes, and swiftly thereafter, her bright-green Cariuma kicks sold out.

It makes sense: The shoes are comfy, cute, and sustainable, and if you're sad you missed your chance to snag this Mirren-loved pair then, you'll be happy to know they're officially back in stock now — and in an uplifting new color that might actually be even more cheery than her vivid green.

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Pantone Very Peri/Off-White Canvas Sneaker, $89; cariuma.com

Meet Very Peri, Pantone's 2022 Color of the Year, and the newest hue in which the beloved Oca Lows are available. Very Peri tells an exciting story, as is the case with every one of Pantone's Color of the Year, but this shade feels extra fitting — and uplifting.

"This color is a response to the transformative times we are living in," reads the press release. "As we emerge from an intense period of isolation, our notions and standards are changing. Very Peri helps us to embrace this altered landscape of possibilities, opening up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives."

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low Pantone Off-White/Very Peri Canvas Sneaker; $89; cariuma.com

There's no better way to reign in some good energy for the new year than by literally wearing such a powerful color on your feet — and Cariuma's newest kicks make it possible to do so comfortably and stylishly. If you're not familiar with the Oca Low, here's a quick breakdown: The comfy upper is made from durable cotton canvas, the insoles, which are 100 percent vegan, are crafted from cork and organic mamona oil, and the slip-resistant sole is made from raw rubber sourced via ethical "tapping" from the Hevea brasiliensis tree (aka, removing a milky sap from the bark).

The limited-edition Cariuma x Pantone sneaker will cost you $89, but it'll be the best $89 you've ever spent. Plus, for every pair of sneakers purchased, Cariuma will plant two trees in the Brazilian Rainforest.

Get them before they sell out! Which they definitely will.

Buy It! Cariuma Catibo Pro Pantone Very Peri/Off-White Sneaker, $89; cariuma.com