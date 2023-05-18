This famous, over-the-top restaurant just opened at Firestone Garage in Miami Beach

After closing its year-old restaurant in the Aventura Mall, Sugar Factory American Brasserie has opened a new restaurant in Miami Beach.

The latest Sugar Factory is now open at the historic Firestone Garage on Alton Road, after an opening night party with Dominican singer and entrepreneur Natti Natasha, whose Tasha sparkling rosé brand will be featured at the restaurant. Sugar Factory is known for partnering to create cocktails with celebrities like The Rock, Bruno Mars, Nick Jonas, Kendall Jenner and Pitbull.

“It’s going to be the ideal Sugar Factory for Miami Beach,” said owner Charissa Davidovici in a statement.

The new 7,000-square-foot space, which seats 150 diners, features indoor and outdoor space and the usual Sugar Factory decor (yes, the flower wall with neon artwork is there for your Instagramming pleasure).

The menu is the largest Sugar Factory menu yet, including a daily brunch featuring Tasha rosé specials and the popular rainbow-hued pancake stacks and strawberry shortcake French toast. Lunch and dinner items include a birria pizza quesadilla and the Super Cheesy Burger plus paninis, sushi, tacos, Insane Milkshakes and more.

Sugar Factory has opened in the historic Firestone Garage building on Alton Road in Miami Beach.

The elevated bar serves the famous smoking goblet cocktails, including the new Tasha Baby goblet, made with raspberry, piña colada, Flecha Azul Tequila, fresh strawberry and raspberry lemonade and topped with strawberry cotton candy and glitter (it’s also available without alcohol). There are also several new mimosas using Tasha sparkling rosé on the menu.

The new Sugar Factory at the Firestone Garage — which was once home to now-closed David Grutman concepts Winker’s Diner and Sushi Fly Chicken — is the second location of the brand in Miami Beach. The first is located on Ocean Drive.

The other concept at Firestone Garage, the candy store Toothfairy, opens in four or five weeks adjacent to Sugar Factory, with a floor-to-ceiling candy wall that features sweets including Sugar Factory’s popular Couture Pops, which are lollipops endorsed by celebrities. Toothfairy will also have its own in-house bakery that sells homemade donuts and pastries, açai bowls, muffins, cakes, empanadas, protein shakes, ice cream, and more.

The Sugar Factory at Bayside Marketplace in Miami is temporarily closed for renovation as a more fast-casual concept that allows for takeout.

The flower wall at Sugar Factory in Miami Beach.

Sugar Factory

Where: 1575 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Hours: 10 a.m.-11 pm. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-midnight Friday; 10-1 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

