Famous mountain lion captured after killing dog and getting hit by car in California

A revered mountain lion’s recent behavior in California has wildlife officials concerned for the aging animal’s health.

After the lion, P-22, stalked and hunted a Chihuahua walking on a leash in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, officials worry he may be showing signs of distress.

The cougar has also been spotted more often in neighborhoods close to his habitat in Griffith Park, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said in a news release.

“P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild and, after being deemed responsible for killing a leashed pet last month, may be exhibiting signs of distress,” the release states. “This is an unprecedented situation in which a mountain lion has continued to survive in such an urban setting. As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat seem to be increasing and scientists are noting a recent change in his behavior.”

The issue shows the consequences of cutting wild animals off from their natural habitats, officials said.

Officials announced plans to capture P-22 and evaluate his health. Then on the night of Sunday, Dec. 11, an anonymous report suggested he may have been hit by a car.

Officials found him the next morning south of his typical home range in Griffith Park, according to a news release. They tracked the signal to his GPS collar and brought him to a wild animal care facility.

An initial assessment showed he was in stable condition, the release said.

Multiple news outlets reported P-22 was captured in the backyard of a Los Feliz home.

Sarah Picchi, the homeowner, told KTLA that she found out P-22 was in her backyard when wildlife officials showed up around 10:30 a.m. and told her “you have a lion in your backyard.”

Her quarter-acre backyard has a densely-wooded hillside covered in trees and brush, the outlet reported.

“We have a lot of wildlife in our neighborhood and in our yard,” Picchi told the outlet. “So, I’m not surprised, but I guess I was surprised to learn that he had been in our yard since the night before.”

The National Park Service and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife are working together to decide what’s next for the lion.

Officials are considering what’s best and most humane for him as well as the community where he lives. The agencies have contacted leading institutions for animal care and rehabilitation centers, according to a news release.

Officials said they appreciate “how many people are concerned about mountain lions, their conservation, and P-22 in particular,” and would provide updates when they have them.

