These Famous Fans Will Be Rooting for the 49ers at the Super Bowl | Photos
Super Bowl LVIII is upon us and the San Francisco 49ers have plenty of famous fans who are backing them.
The Speaker of the House and an Avenger are among Niners’ star supporters.
See what other celebrity 49ers fans will be rooting for them this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.
Nancy Pelosi
The Speaker of the House represents San Francisco and her family has season tickets. Pelosi won’t be attending the game and will focus on President Trump’s ongoing impeachment.
Alison Brie
The “GLOW,” “Community” and “Somebody I Used to Know” actress will be routing for the 49ers on Sunday.
Kristi Yamaguchi
The figure skater and Fremont native knows what it feels like to be a champion. She won an Olympic gold medal in 1992.
Danny Glover
The American actor and film producer was born and raised in San Francisco. He’s been a lifelong 49ers fan.
Scott Eastwood
The model/actor grew up in Monterey — about 115 miles south of San Francisco — but recently told Rich Eisen he’s a Niners fan.
Andy Samberg
The “Brooklyn Nine Nine” star and the rest of the Lonely Island band aren’t afraid to show off their Niners pride.
Dana Carvey
The American actor and comedian counts himself among the Niners Faithful.
Rob Schneider
As does his “SNL” costar and fellow comedian.
Jeremy Renner
The “Avengers” star, aka Hawkeye, has his sights sets on a Super Bowl win and the Lombardi trophy.
Aaron Paul
The “Breaking Bad” actor will be rooting for the 49ers this Sunday as they go for their sixth Super Bowl title.
Bella Thorne
The actress will be repping the red and gold with her hair and 49ers jersey. She has stuck through the team through thick and thin.
Andre Iguodala
The former Golden State Warrior may no longer play for a California team, but he’s still a 49ers fan, even taking over the team’s official Twitter account.
E-40
The rapper shows off his 49ers swag and swagger.
