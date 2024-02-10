These Famous Fans Will Be Rooting for the 49ers at the Super Bowl | Photos

Super Bowl LVIII is upon us and the San Francisco 49ers have plenty of famous fans who are backing them.

The Speaker of the House and an Avenger are among Niners’ star supporters.

See what other celebrity 49ers fans will be rooting for them this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Nancy Pelosi

The Speaker of the House represents San Francisco and her family has season tickets. Pelosi won’t be attending the game and will focus on President Trump’s ongoing impeachment.

Alison Brie (Getty Images)

Alison Brie

The “GLOW,” “Community” and “Somebody I Used to Know” actress will be routing for the 49ers on Sunday.

Kristi Yamaguchi

The figure skater and Fremont native knows what it feels like to be a champion. She won an Olympic gold medal in 1992.

Danny Glover

The American actor and film producer was born and raised in San Francisco. He’s been a lifelong 49ers fan.

Scott Eastwood

The model/actor grew up in Monterey — about 115 miles south of San Francisco — but recently told Rich Eisen he’s a Niners fan.

Andy Samberg

The “Brooklyn Nine Nine” star and the rest of the Lonely Island band aren’t afraid to show off their Niners pride.

Dana Carvey

The American actor and comedian counts himself among the Niners Faithful.

Rob Schneider

As does his “SNL” costar and fellow comedian.

Jeremy Renner

The “Avengers” star, aka Hawkeye, has his sights sets on a Super Bowl win and the Lombardi trophy.

Aaron Paul

The “Breaking Bad” actor will be rooting for the 49ers this Sunday as they go for their sixth Super Bowl title.

Bella Thorne

The actress will be repping the red and gold with her hair and 49ers jersey. She has stuck through the team through thick and thin.

Andre Iguodala

The former Golden State Warrior may no longer play for a California team, but he’s still a 49ers fan, even taking over the team’s official Twitter account.

E-40

The rapper shows off his 49ers swag and swagger.

