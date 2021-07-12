The famous faces at Wimbledon 2021

DENVER (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are getting a Max Muncy do-over. Nine years after drafting the one who now plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they took another with the 25th pick in the amateur draft Sunday night. The two Max Muncys are not related — although the younger one gets asked about his namesake at least once a day — but do share the same Aug. 25 birthday. “We were joking we only take Max Muncys that are born on the same day,” cracked Eric Kubota, the director of scouting for Oaklan
The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis take game 3 over the Phoenix Suns, Team USA drops exhibition to Nigeria, Italy takes the Euro Championship over England, Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon and ties a Grand Slam record, and tough break for Conor McGregor.