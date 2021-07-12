The famous faces at Wimbledon 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Plenty of famous faces enjoyed the tennis in the royal box at Wimbledon this year.

The likes of Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Hugh Grant and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all in attendance over the fortnight.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the biggest names spotted at the All England Club.

Former Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart, left, watches the action
Former Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart (John Walton/PA)
The Duke of Kent
The Duke of Kent (Steven Paston/PA)
British adventurer Bear Grylls watches on
British adventurer Bear Grylls (John Walton/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Adam Davy/PA)
The Body Coach Joe Wicks
The Body Coach Joe Wicks (Adam Davy/PA)
Darcey Bussell watches on
Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell

A post shared by Wimbledon (@wimbledon)

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Bake Off&#39;s Mary Berry
Bake Off’s Mary Berry (Adam Davy/PA)
Olly Murs (left) and Benedict Cumberbatch watch play during the Ladies&#x002019; singles match between Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur
Singer Olly Murs and actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Adam Davy/PA)
Lewis Capaldi (left) and Jack Whitehall watch play during the Ladies&#x002019; singles match between Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur
Singer Lewis Capaldi and comedian Jack Whitehall(Adam Davy/PA)
Rapper Stormzy and TV presenter Ant McPartlin
Rapper Stormzy and TV presenter Ant McPartlin (Adam Davy/PA)
Sir Trevor McDonald
Former newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald (Adam Davy/PA)
Actor Eddie Redmayne
Actor Eddie Redmayne (Adam Davy/PA)
Journalist and presenter Andrew Marr and his wife Jackie Ashley
Journalist and presenter Andrew Marr and his wife Jackie Ashley (Adam Davy/PA)
Director Sam Mendes
Director Sam Mendes (Adam Davy/PA)
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox (Adam Davy/PA)
Actor James Norton
Actor James Norton (Adam Davy/PA)
Actor Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein
Actor Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein (John Walton/PA)
Mike and Zara Tindall
Mike and Zara Tindall (Adam Davy/PA)
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews (Adam Davy/PA)
Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, former footballer Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard
Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, former footballer Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard (Adam Davy/PA)
Actor David Suchet
Actor David Suchet (Steven Paston/PA)
Astronaut Tim Peake
Astronaut Tim Peake (Steven Paston/PA)
David Beckham takes a photo
Former footballer David Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)
Former athlete Denise Lewis (left) and ex-tennis player Pat Cash
Former athlete Denise Lewis (left) and ex-tennis player Pat Cash (Steven Paston/PA)
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and Annabelle Galletley
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and Annabelle Galletley (Steven Paston/PA)
Former tennis player Billie Jean King, left
Former tennis player Billie Jean King
Actor Tom Cruise and actress Hayley Atwell
Actor Tom Cruise and actress Hayley Atwell (Adam Davy/PA)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories