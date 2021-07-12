The famous faces at Wimbledon 2021

Plenty of famous faces enjoyed the tennis in the royal box at Wimbledon this year.

The likes of Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Hugh Grant and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all in attendance over the fortnight.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the biggest names spotted at the All England Club.

Former Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart (John Walton/PA)

The Duke of Kent (Steven Paston/PA)

British adventurer Bear Grylls (John Walton/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Adam Davy/PA)

The Body Coach Joe Wicks (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell

Bake Off’s Mary Berry (Adam Davy/PA)

Singer Olly Murs and actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Adam Davy/PA)

Singer Lewis Capaldi and comedian Jack Whitehall(Adam Davy/PA)

Rapper Stormzy and TV presenter Ant McPartlin (Adam Davy/PA)

Former newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald (Adam Davy/PA)

Actor Eddie Redmayne (Adam Davy/PA)

Journalist and presenter Andrew Marr and his wife Jackie Ashley (Adam Davy/PA)

Director Sam Mendes (Adam Davy/PA)

Professor Brian Cox (Adam Davy/PA)

Actor James Norton (Adam Davy/PA)

Actor Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein (John Walton/PA)

Mike and Zara Tindall (Adam Davy/PA)

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews (Adam Davy/PA)

Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, former footballer Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard (Adam Davy/PA)

Actor David Suchet (Steven Paston/PA)

Astronaut Tim Peake (Steven Paston/PA)

Former footballer David Beckham (Adam Davy/PA)

Former athlete Denise Lewis (left) and ex-tennis player Pat Cash (Steven Paston/PA)

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Beatrice and Annabelle Galletley (Steven Paston/PA)

Former tennis player Billie Jean King