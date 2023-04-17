Famous faces honour Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold at London memorial

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes and The Apprentice star Karren Brady were among the famous faces who attended a memorial service for the late Ann Summers founder Jacqueline Gold in London.

The businesswoman died in March aged 62 after receiving seven years of treatment for breast cancer.

On Monday, around 300 guests turned out for the “celebration of life” service which was held in the Painted Hall at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

The Apprentice star Karren Brady (Alex Rory Jacobs/PA)

Also in attendance were EastEnders stars Charlie Brooks and Sid Owen, singer Sinitta and members of the Ann Summers team.

West Ham United manager David Moyes also paid his respects at the service to Ms Gold, who was the daughter of the former joint-chairman of the football club, David Gold.

Moyles was joined by former players Paul Konchesky, Mark Noble and Sir Trevor Brooking.

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes was among those who attended the memorial service (Alex Rory Jacobs/PA)

During the service, speakers shared heartfelt memories of Ms Gold and afterwards guests were able to reflect on her work in the Museum of Life which showcased professional and personal milestones.

Ms Gold was best known for leading lingerie brand Ann Summers and growing the retailer into a familiar sight on UK high streets.

The brand was developed by David and Ralph Gold, her father and uncle, after snapping up the retailer’s early business following liquidation in 1972.

Guests were able to reflect on her work in the Museum of Life which showcased professional and personal milestones(Alex Rory Jacobs/PA)

In 1981, Jacqueline Gold first joined the business on an internship.

After joining the operation, Ms Gold launched the Ann Summers party to grow the brand.

Around 10 years later, Ms Gold was then made a director of the business before swiftly being named as its chief executive.

She continued to lead the business, which has 81 stores, in recent years as executive chair alongside her sister Vanessa, who is now chief executive.

She was made a CBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to entrepreneurship, women in business and social enterprise.