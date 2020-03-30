All Famous Creates a Detailed Celebrity Biography Of Prominent Personalities In 10 Major Countries

All Famous, an online celebrity biography platform, creates new biographies of public figures in 10 popular countries of the world

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / With a database of more than 1,00,000 personalities, All Famous has evolved as the best online platform, where the visitors/readers can explore biographies of different celebrities across the world. Recently, it has launched a celebrity biography of most prominent public figures in 10 major countries. These include South Korea, Thailand, United States, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, and Turkey.

This implies that people who are seeking information about their favorite celebrities in any of these countries can simply visit the website, enter the celebrity's name in the search bar, and obtain all the necessary details. In addition to the search bar, one can also filter his or her search according to different categories, viz. Profession, Popular, City, First Name, Horoscope, Birthplace, Age, Born today, and Died on this day.

Upon clicking any of these categories, the website filters the visitor's search accordingly and puts forth all the famous personalities according to the chosen category. According to a representative of the online platform, if a visitor clicks on the category, say, for example, profession, he or she will come across all the celebrities segregated based on their profession. Some of the major professions enlisted on the online platform include Novelist, World Music Singer, TikTok Star, Entrepreneur, TV Actor, Fitness Instructor, Basketball Player, Politician, Music Producer, and so on. Similarly, the visitor's search can be filtered according to other categories as well.

The representative further adds that the two categories, namely, Born today and Died on this day are the most fascinating attributes of the online platform. These categories do not just describe information about a specific personality, but also improve the knowledge of the visitors/readers by helping them learn dates.

Apart from just providing information or celebrity biography, All Famous also interacts and engages with the visitors via interesting trivia questions. Last but not the least, one can go through the information about different celebrities in different languages, like Hindi, Spanish, French, Italian, etc. By changing the country and language name in the footer, the content on the online platform will be displayed in the respective language.

In simple words, All Famous is a one-stop solution for users who are looking for quality and detailed information about their favorite celebs under one roof.

Find out today's famous birthdays and discover celebrity deaths. Search 950.000+ famous people, make it simple and entertaining to learn. Click here

About The Company

Allfamous.org is an online platform that delivers information about different celebrities in the world. The celebrity biography attracts nearly 10 million visitors every month and is also cited by different publications, teachers, and researchers. The list of personalities available on the website is based on the latest social media trends and the insights provided by the target audience. Depending on the user's activity, each profile consists of popularity rankings. The team is said to be based in Santa Monica, California. However, the online platform is also available in Russia, Thailand, Turkey, and other major countries.

