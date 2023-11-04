Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio

Matthew McConaughey stands on the sidelines during the 85th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on January 1, 2019. The actor turns 54 on November 4. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Humorist Will Rogers in 1879

-- Journalist Walter Cronkite in 1916

-- Actor Doris Roberts in 1925

Kathy Griffin attends the premiere of "Child's Play" at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 19, 2019. The comedian turns 63 on November 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Loretta Swit in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Former U.S. first lady Laura Bush in 1946 (age 77)

-- Photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in 1946

-- Novelist Charles Frazier in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Markie Post in 1950

-- Comedian Kathy Griffin in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Ralph Macchio in 1961 (age 62)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Television personality Jeff Probst in 1961 (age 62)

-- Singer/actor/songwriter Sean "Puffy" Combs in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Matthew McConaughey in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Samantha Smith in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Steven Ogg in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Jean-Luc Bilodeau in 1990 (age 33)