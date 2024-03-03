Famous birthdays for March 3: David Faustino, George Miller

David Faustino attends the 29th annual Race To Erase MS gala at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on May 20, 2022. The actor turns 50 on March 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831

-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee shows off her new book "Running for the Gold," at the Wilkinson Early Childhood Center in St. Louis on February 24, 2023. She turns 62 on March 3. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882

-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911

Jessica Biel arrives for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Limetown" on September 6, 2019. The actor turns 42 on March 3. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923

Camila Cabello arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The singer turns 27 on March 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 79)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 75)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 66)

-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 65)

-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 62)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 62)

-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 50)

-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 47)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 42)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Amber Midthunder in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 21)