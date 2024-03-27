Famous birthdays for March 27: Sophie Nélisse, Nathan Fillion
March 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Printmaker Nathaniel Currier of Currier and Ives in 1813
-- Schoolteacher Patty Smith Hill, who wrote the words for "Happy Birthday to You," in 1868
-- Architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1886
-- Actor Gloria Swanson in 1899
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Eisaku Sato in 1901
-- Jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in 1924
-- Race car driver Cale Yarborough in 1939
-- Actor Michael York in 1942 (age 82)
-- Musician Tony Banks (Genesis) in 1950 (age 74)
-- Actor Maria Schneider in 1952
-- Musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) in 1959 (age 65)
-- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in 1963 (age 61)
-- Musician Johnny April (Staind) in 1965 (age 59)
-- Actor Pauley Perrette in 1969 (age 55)
-- Singer Mariah Carey in 1969 (age 55)
-- Musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Elizabeth Mitchell in 1970 (age 54)
-- Actor Nathan Fillion in 1971 (age 53)
-- Singer Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, in 1975 (age 49)
-- Singer Jessie J, born Jessica Ellen Cornish, in 1988 (age 36)
-- Actor Brenda Song in 1988 (age 36)
-- Singer Kimbra Lee Johnson in 1990 (age 34)
-- K-pop singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, in 1997 (age 27)
-- Actor Sophie Nélisse in 2000 (age 24)
-- Singer/actor Halle Bailey in 2000 (age 24)