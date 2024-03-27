Famous birthdays for March 27: Sophie Nélisse, Nathan Fillion

Sophie Nélisse attends the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022. The actor turns 24 on March 27. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Printmaker Nathaniel Currier of Currier and Ives in 1813

-- Schoolteacher Patty Smith Hill, who wrote the words for "Happy Birthday to You," in 1868

-- Architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1886

Quentin Tarantino attends the red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on October 19, 2021, in Rome. The filmmaker turns 61 on March 27. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

-- Actor Gloria Swanson in 1899

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Eisaku Sato in 1901

Mariah Carey appears backstage after winning the Icon award during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1. The singer turns 54 on March 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in 1924

-- Race car driver Cale Yarborough in 1939

-- Actor Michael York in 1942 (age 82)

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

-- Musician Tony Banks (Genesis) in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor Maria Schneider in 1952

-- Musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) in 1959 (age 65)

-- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in 1963 (age 61)

-- Musician Johnny April (Staind) in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Pauley Perrette in 1969 (age 55)

-- Singer Mariah Carey in 1969 (age 55)

-- Musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Elizabeth Mitchell in 1970 (age 54)

-- Actor Nathan Fillion in 1971 (age 53)

File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI

-- Singer Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, in 1975 (age 49)

-- Singer Jessie J, born Jessica Ellen Cornish, in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Brenda Song in 1988 (age 36)

-- Singer Kimbra Lee Johnson in 1990 (age 34)

-- K-pop singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Sophie Nélisse in 2000 (age 24)

-- Singer/actor Halle Bailey in 2000 (age 24)