Famous birthdays for Jan. 7: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Wylie

Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Dream Scenario" at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9. The actor turns 60 on January 7.

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800

-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844

-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873

-- Author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891

Brett Dalton attends the premiere of "The Secret Life of Pets 2" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on June 2, 2019. The actor turns 41 on January 7.

-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911

-- Author William Blatty in 1928

-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 78)

-- Singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 74)

-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 68)

-- Television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 67)

-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Irrfan Khan in 1967

-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977

-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 42)

-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 41)

-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 36)

-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 24)

-- Actor Sofia Wylie in 2004 (age 20)