Famous birthdays for Jan. 27: Alan Cumming, Mairead Corrigan Maguire

Alan Cumming arrives on the red carpet at the "Poor Things" premiere at DGA Theater on December 6 in New York City. The actor turns 59 on January 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1756

-- Author Lewis Carroll in 1832

-- Labor organizer Samuel Gompers in 1850

Mikhail Baryshnikov and Lisa Rinehart arrive on the red carpet at the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City on September 28. Baryshnikov turns 76 on January 27. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

-- Edward Smith, captain of the RMS Titanic, in 1850

-- U.S. Adm. Hyman Rickover, "father of the nuclear Navy," in 1900

Patton Oswalt attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 9, 2019. The comedian turns 55 on January 27. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

-- Art Rooney, founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, in 1901

File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

-- U.S. newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst Jr. in 1908

-- Musician Elmore James in 1918

-- Actor Donna Reed in 1921

-- Actor James Cromwell in 1940 (age 84)

-- Actor John Witherspoon in 1942

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mairead Corrigan Maguire in 1944 (age 80)

File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

-- Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd in 1944 (age 80)

-- Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1948 (age 76)

-- Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts in 1955 (age 69)

-- Actor Mimi Rogers in 1956 (age 68)

-- News commentator Keith Olbermann in 1959 (age 65)

-- Former NFL player/television commentator Cris Collinsworth in 1959 (age 65)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

-- Actor Bridget Fonda in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Alan Cumming in 1965 (age 59)

-- Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh in 1969 (age 55)

-- Comedian Patton Oswalt in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Guillermo Rodriguez in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Rosamund Pike in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Freddy Carter in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Devin Druid in 1998 (age 26)