Famous birthdays for Feb. 25: Téa Leoni, Chelsea Handler

UPI Staff
Téa Leoni arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 UNICEF Gala at the Glasshouse on November 29 in New York City. The actor turns 58 on February 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 1841

-- Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso in 1873

-- U.S. statesman John Foster Dulles in 1888

Anson Mount arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 30, 2022, in New York City. The actor turns 51 on February 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Herbert "Zeppo" Marx in 1901

-- British writer Anthony Burgess in 1917

Jameela Jamil arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. The actor turns 38 on February 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Bobby Riggs in 1918

-- Producer/writer Larry Gelbart in 1928

-- Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael in 1935 (age 89)

-- Actor Tom Courtenay in 1937 (age 87)

-- Actor Diane Baker in 1938 (age 86)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- Former Beatle George Harrison in 1943

-- Wrestler Ric Flair in 1949 (age 75)

-- Director Neil Jordan in 1950 (age 74)

-- Sportscaster James Brown in 1951 (age 73)

-- Comedian Carrot Top, born Scott Thompson, in 1965 (age 59)

-- Actor Téa Leoni in 1966 (age 58)

-- Actor Sean Astin in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Anson Mount in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Chelsea Handler in 1975 (age 49)

-- Actor Rashida Jones in 1976 (age 48)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- Actor James Phelps in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Oliver Phelps in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Jameela Jamil in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Isabelle Fuhrman in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Noah Jupe in 2005 (age 19)

File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
