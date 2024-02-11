Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Isaiah Mustafa, Brandy
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Pope Gregory XIV in 1535
-- Englishman Henry Fox Talbot, a developer of photography, in 1800
-- Abolitionist/writer Lydia Maria Child in 1802
-- Inventor Thomas Edison in 1847
-- Boxer Max Baer in 1909
-- Film director Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1909
-- Actor Eva Gabor in 1919
-- King Farouk, Egypt's last monarch, in 1920
-- Actor Leslie Nielsen in 1926
-- Actor Tina Louise in 1934 (age 90)
-- Actor Burt Reynolds in 1936
-- Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega in 1938
-- Songwriter Gerry Goffin in 1939
-- Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes in 1941 (age 83)
-- Jeb Bush, former Florida governor and presidential son and brother, in 1953 (age 71)
-- Singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow in 1962 (age 62)
-- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Jennifer Aniston in 1969 (age 55)
-- Actor Damian Lewis in 1971 (age 53)
-- Surfer Kelly Slater in 1972 (age 52)
-- Radio host Alex Jones in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Isaiah Mustafa in 1974 (age 50)
-- Singer/guitarist Mike Shinoda in 1977 (age 47)
-- Singer/actor Brandy Norwood in 1979 (age 45)
-- Actor Matthew Lawrence in 1980 (age 44)
-- Singer Kelly Rowland in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Natalie Dormer in 1982 (age 42)
-- Singer Aubrey O'Day in 1984 (age 40)
-- Chilean President Gabriel Boric in 1986 (age 38)
-- Actor Taylor Lautner in 1992 (age 32)
-- Singer Roseanne "Rosé" Park in 1997 (age 27)
-- Singer Khalid, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, in 1998 (age 26)