Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Elizabeth Banks, Roberta Flack

UPI Staff
·1 min read
Elizabeth Banks arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 7. The actor turns 50 on February 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Elizabeth Banks arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 7. The actor turns 50 on February 10. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- French mathematician Pierre Bouguer in 1698

-- Essayist Charles Lamb in 1775

-- Russian author Boris Pasternak in 1890

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. The actor turns 27 on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chloë Grace Moretz attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. The actor turns 27 on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Entertainer Jimmy Durante in 1893

-- German dramatist Bertolt Brecht in 1898

Emma Roberts arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City on May 6, 2019. The actor turns 33 on February 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Emma Roberts arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City on May 6, 2019. The actor turns 33 on February 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Lon Chaney Jr. in 1906

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Georges Pire in 1910

-- Operatic soprano Leontyne Price in 1927 (age 97)

-- Actor Robert Wagner in 1930 (age 94)

-- Singer Roberta Flack in 1937 (age 87)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Mark Spitz in 1950 (age 74)

-- Golfer Greg Norman in 1955 (age 69)

-- Television commentator/host George Stephanopoulos in 1961 (age 63)

-- Political commentator Glenn Beck in 1964 (age 60)

-- Actor Laura Dern in 1967 (age 57)

-- Actor Elizabeth Banks in 1974 (age 50)

-- Actor Stephanie Beatriz in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Uzo Aduba in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor Trevante Rhodes in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor Emma Roberts in 1991 (age 33)

-- Actor Chloe Grace Moretz in 1997 (age 27)

-- Actor Tiffany Espensen in 1999 (age 25)

-- Actor Yara Shahidi in 2000 (age 24)

