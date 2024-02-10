Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Elizabeth Banks, Roberta Flack
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- French mathematician Pierre Bouguer in 1698
-- Essayist Charles Lamb in 1775
-- Russian author Boris Pasternak in 1890
-- Entertainer Jimmy Durante in 1893
-- German dramatist Bertolt Brecht in 1898
-- Actor Lon Chaney Jr. in 1906
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Georges Pire in 1910
-- Operatic soprano Leontyne Price in 1927 (age 97)
-- Actor Robert Wagner in 1930 (age 94)
-- Singer Roberta Flack in 1937 (age 87)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Mark Spitz in 1950 (age 74)
-- Golfer Greg Norman in 1955 (age 69)
-- Television commentator/host George Stephanopoulos in 1961 (age 63)
-- Political commentator Glenn Beck in 1964 (age 60)
-- Actor Laura Dern in 1967 (age 57)
-- Actor Elizabeth Banks in 1974 (age 50)
-- Actor Stephanie Beatriz in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Uzo Aduba in 1981 (age 43)
-- Actor Trevante Rhodes in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor Emma Roberts in 1991 (age 33)
-- Actor Chloe Grace Moretz in 1997 (age 27)
-- Actor Tiffany Espensen in 1999 (age 25)
-- Actor Yara Shahidi in 2000 (age 24)