This Famous Arthur Erickson-Designed Home in Vancouver Just Listed for $9.5 Million

Five years and one extensive renovation later, a modernist masterpiece by Canadian architect Arthur Erickson has just been hoisted back onto the market for C$12.8 million, or about $9.48 million.

The late architect and urban planner designed Eppich House II back in 1988 for owners Hugo and Brigitte Eppich, and the glass-and-steel residence in Vancouver has remained in their hands. The house was briefly for sale back in 2018, but since then, the innovative structure has been totally restored to its original splendor.

More from Robb Report

“They decided to restore the house to its original condition because they had access to the original sources of materials. They wanted to market it as an Arthur Erickson house ready for the next custodian,” Taylor told Mansion Global.

Eppich House II in Vancouver by Arthur Erickson just listed for $9.4 million.

“This might just be one of Arthur Erickson’s most unique and complete residential homes ever built,” notes the listing, which is held by Geoff Taylor of Rennie and Associates Realty. Measuring 6,486 square feet, the five-bedroom abode features more than 3,000 square feet of terraces, a reflection pond, an outdoor pool, and gardens designed by landscape architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander.

An impressive 10 years in the making, not only did Erickson design the dwelling, he also conceptualized all the furnishings inside, while Hugo had the pieces custom-made by a metal finishing company that he co-founded with his twin brother, Helmut.

Interestingly enough, Hugo’s eye-catching house also has a twin, which is known as Eppich House I. Though it no longer belongs to the Eppich family, it was originally built for Helmut and his wife, Hildegard, and is also located in West Vancouver.

The Canadian architect designed many of the furnishings inside, which can be purchased separately.

Many of the Eppich House II’s hallmark architectural features remain in place, as do some of the original furnishings, including a desk in the upstairs den and a dining room table and chairs, all of which can be purchased separately. Among the property’s newer features is a separate guest house, erected in 2014 by Nick Milkovich, a long-time Erickson collaborator, that sits prettily next to a lily pad-covered pond.

Story continues

“I’ll miss it, and I’m sorry it’s being sold because it was such a big part of our family and our family history as a business,” Monica Feldman, one of the Eppich’s children, told the listing site. “It’s very special to us.”

Click here to see all the photos of Eppich House II.

Eppich House II

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.