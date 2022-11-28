The famous ‘Amazon coat’ now comes in kids’ sizes and it’s 50% off for Cyber Monday

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A few years ago, the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket went totally viral and became known as the “Amazon Coat.”

And seeing as the jacket has consistently been a top Amazon buy for multiple seasons, it’s clear that the winter jacket is popular for good reason. After all, it’s warm, affordable and has tons of pockets (and it’s on sale!).

Luckily for fans, Orolay now makes the same style in children’s sizes! And it’s currently 50% off during Cyber Monday.

The unisex style comes in sizes 4T-12 years, so both boys and girls can grow with the coat for multiple seasons. The versatile white duck down design features the same soft wool interior, fleece-lined hood, ribbed knit cuffs and zippered pockets that the original coat is known for.

Plus, this coat boasts a quality polyester fabric that’s water-repellent, wind-proof and durable. And if it gets dirty, it’s a breeze to clean — simply toss it in your washing machine during a gentle, cold cycle and then tumble dry it on low.

$69.99 $139.99 at Amazon

$69.99 $139.99 at Amazon

The Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat comes in green, black, yellow, red and navy. But if you’re looking for a more unique option, this coat is also available in three neutral shades that feature a sherpa panel on the front and back.

This winter must-have is a hit with adults and kids alike and has earned tons of five-star reviews on Amazon.

One happy shopper remarked, “So impressed! I didn’t realize the sides zip out for the coat to ‘grow with’ the child and get more wear out of. Looks very expensive. Eyeing one in an adult size now.”

Another customer shared: “I don’t normally spend over fifty bucks for a kid’s coat but this was an exception. I own two of the ‘Amazon Coats’ and I truly love them. They are just as warm and just as well-made as the adult version. I know many people have sized up, if you want a couple of seasons of wear, I would size up two.”

Be sure to get your kids ready for the winter and grab the Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat while it’s less than $70 now!

