The famous Amazon coat that broke the internet just went on sale

Every once in a while, a product comes along that manages not only to get the attention of our own writers and editors, but seemingly, the world (Michelle Obama’s “vote” necklace, anyone?). One such item that has stood the test of time? Orolay’s thickened down jacket for women, which just so happens to be on sale right in time for the changing of the seasons.

This chic outerwear burst onto the style scene a few years back, and Amazon reviewers, who have since surpassed the 11,300 mark, have been steady raving about it ever since. In fact, so popular is this jacket that it quickly garnered its own nickname as “the Amazon coat.” While it normally goes for $139.99 or more, you can currently check the coupon box beneath the price to save 10% on this best-seller in seven different colors, dropping it as low as $126. (Note that this discount is not eligible on the faux fur hood options, which are priced at $159.99.)

According to its legions of fans, this down polyester find is not only extremely comfortable and well-made, it will keep you warm and stylish, too—two words that tend to fall on opposite ends of the fashion spectrum. Wrote one happy buyer, "This is not one of those big puffy puffer coats, but just enough puff to keep you warm and cozy."

Another added, "I receive so many compliments on this coat it's almost insane. 150% worth the money!"

What's more, it's got a windproof exterior to keep howling breezes at bay, can be unzipped at the sides for added comfort and features ribbed knit cuffs for extra-toasty hands. Returns are also free on this coat.

There's no telling how long this coupon will last, however, so if you plan to get ahead of the cold weather for less, you'll want to take advantage of it while you can.

