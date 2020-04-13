Pictured: Family's heartbreak after 13-year-old killed in hit and run

13-year-old Mason was killed when he was hit by a car on Easter Sunday (Adam Bryant/Facebook)

A distraught family has appealed for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was killed in a hit and run on Easter Sunday.

The teenager, named locally as Mason, was hit as he crossed a road in Birmingham, West Midlands, at around 7pm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The driver – a 28-year-old woman - was arrested soon after on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of the accident.

Police described the incident as “a parent’s worst nightmare”.

Erdington councillor Gareth Moore said: “This is obviously a real tragedy – it is such a horrible thing for the boy’s family, he is so young.

13-year-old Mason was killed while crossing a road on Easter Sunday (Facebook/Adam Bryant)

“My condolences go out to the family at this time, and I would urge anyone with information to go to the police so they can thoroughly investigate what happened.”

Adam Bryant posted on Facebook to appeal for witnesses.

In an emotional post he said: “Can’t believe I’m having to write this, my little brother was involved in a hit and run on the Chester road last night, at around 6:50pm by a black polo. If anybody has any information or seen this happen please contact the police on 101 or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk

“Anyone who knew Mason would know how kind hearted, smart and loving he was.

“He would have done anything for anybody, he was was truly an amazing person. This massive shock has left a huge hole in our family so if anybody could help with the investigation please please don’t hesitate.

Mason's brother Adam appealed for witnesses to the incident (Facebook/Adam Bryant)

Read More on Yahoo News UK:

War hero's fundraiser for NHS reaches £400k during coronavirus pandemic

Girl, 16, dies after falling from eighth-floor balcony on Easter Sunday

Dying mum's plea for life-prolonging treatment to see her through coronavirus crisis

“Mason was a huge character he will be truly missed by everyone. See you soon little brother, love you more than you could ever know! ❤️”

Story continues

A fundraiser to help Mason’s family has been set up by friends of his mum Hayley at their local netball club.

On the GoFundMe page created in Mason’s memory they wrote: “Sutton Town NC have set up this go fund me page to show our support and condolences to one of our amazing coaches, Hayley O’Grady.

“On the 12th April 2020 her son, Mason, her best friend, her first born, her shadow, was unfairly taken away from her in a collision with a car. We can only imagine how heart breaking this must be for her and her family, including one of our own players - Rosie.

“Mason was a beautiful soul and many of the girls will have met him at training or events, always smiling and getting involved. He will be sorely missed by us all. We want to offer support to the family with any costs they face at this awful time.”

Adam Bryant said brother Mason "would have done anything for anyone" (Facebook)

Detective Sergeant Alan Hands, from West Midlands Police’s collision investigation unit, told Yahoo News UK: “We are still trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened and anyone who has information and hasn’t yet spoken to an officer should call us on 101.

“We are not yet in a position to formally name the victim.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare and it’s impossible to imagine their grief, but specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Coronavirus: what happened today