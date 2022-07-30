Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited's (ASX:FZO) Shift From Loss To Profit

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited markets, distributes, and sells cyber safety products and services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$22m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$44m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Family Zone Cyber Safety's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the Australian Software analysts is that Family Zone Cyber Safety is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$11m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 64% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Family Zone Cyber Safety's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

