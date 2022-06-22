Family of woman killed in Kansas City home starts GoFundMe for help with funeral costs

The family of a 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed early Monday morning in a home on Kansas City’s East Side has started an online fundraiser seeking donations to assist with funeral expenses.

Kaitlyn Mahurin was found shot to death inside a home in the 2600 block of Cypress Avenue in Kansas City’s East Community Team South neighborhood, according to police. The GoFundMe, started by the woman’s father William Mahurin Sr., asks for any assistance to “help us out on this tragedy.”

The fundraiser had gathered roughly $200 toward its set goal of $10,000 by Tuesday evening.

Kansas City police were dispatched to the site of the killing at 3:21 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a shooting. Inside the kitchen they found Mahurin with gunshot wounds to her chest and abdomen.

Officers attempted life-saving measures at the scene, police said. Mahurin was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel at 3:29 a.m..

In court papers requesting a search warrant to investigate the home, a Kansas City police detective wrote that several people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, including Mahurin’s boyfriend and a juvenile.

None of the adults reported witnessing the event or hearing gunfire when interviewed by police, the document says. Only the juvenile recalled hearing gunshots, according to the document.

During a search of the area, the document says, police found apparent bullet holes in a window on the south side of the residence. Bullet casings were found in the grass, just outside the window, in the side yard.

Police collected as evidence from the scene photographs, DNA swabs and bullet fragments. They also took a computer tablet that Mahurin had used, according to the document.

The killing marked the 114th homicide in the Kansas City metro this year. In all of 2021, the metro area recorded 244 homicides.

So far this year, Kansas City has recorded 73 homicides, according to data maintained by The Star, which includes police shootings. This comes after the city reached 157 in 2021, the second-highest number in the city’s history.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The Star’s Andrea Klick contributed to this report.