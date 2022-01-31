Family wants no contact with accused US IS member

A destroyed street in the former IS capital of Raqqa
Raqqa was the de-facto IS capital until it was recaptured in 2017

The family of a US woman accused of leading an Islamic State squadron and plotting attacks on American soil wants no contact with her as she faces federal terrorism charges.

Prosecutors told Allison Fluke-Ekren on Monday that much of her family has requested that she be barred from speaking to them.

Ms Fluke-Ekren, 42, is accused of training women and children to use weapons and suicide vests in Syria.

She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Authorities say the former Kansas resident was the leader of Khatiba Nusaybah, an all-female IS battalion based in its de-facto capital of Raqqa, Syria.

A criminal complaint also alleges that Ms Fluke-Ekren's primary role within IS was to teach women and children to use weapons, ranging from AK-47 rifles and grenades to suicide vests.

Additionally, authorities believe that Ms Fluke-Ekren planned and recruited operatives for a future attack on a US university campus.

She allegedly told a witness that she hoped to conduct an attack in the US, for which she could detonate a car bomb in the underground parking garage of a shopping mall.

She "considered any attack that did not kill a large number of individuals to be a waste of resources," a government memorandum in support of her detention stated.

She now stands charged with providing and conspiring to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organisation.

Prosecutors on Monday told the court that a number of Ms Fluke-Ekren's family members - including her parents, stepmother and two adult children - "were very clear that they do not wish to have contact with her".

While the judge said that there is little authorities can do to control who she can attempt to call while detained, Ms Fluke-Ekren was warned that any effort to reach out to them may impact her upcoming detention hearing. She said she understood and agreed.

She said she understood the charges against her, and could not recall any US assets, making her eligible for a government-appointed public defender.

She will remain in custody at least until a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, 3 February.

The BBC has attempted to reach out to several family members listed online for comment.

A blog still online shows Ms Fluke-Ekren, then still a resident of Lawrence, Kansas, posing with family members on trips to Egypt and Turkey in 2008. The last blog post is dated 5 June, 2010.

Authorities alleged that she moved to Libya the following year and was smuggled to Syria around 2012 along with her then-husband, who reportedly later became an IS sniper before being killed in an airstrike.

After his death, Ms Fluke-Ekren is believed to have married a Bangladeshi IS member who specialised in drones and was later killed in late 2016 or early 2017. She married a third time, and her last husband is believed to have been a senior IS commander in charge of the defence of Raqqa, which fell to coalition-backed anti-IS forces in 2017.

