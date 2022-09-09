Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers

  • In this Dec. 2018 photo, Jason Arnie Owens is shown at his sentencing in Clarksburg, W.Va. Owens was a pallbearer at his father's funeral Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. marshal fugitive task force outside of a funeral home. (Matt Harvey/The Exponent via AP)
    1/5

    Pallbearer Killed

    In this Dec. 2018 photo, Jason Arnie Owens is shown at his sentencing in Clarksburg, W.Va. Owens was a pallbearer at his father's funeral Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. marshal fugitive task force outside of a funeral home. (Matt Harvey/The Exponent via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A demonstrator holds a sign in support of Jason Arnie Owens on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Clarksburg, W.Va. Owens was a pallbearer at his father's funeral when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. marshal fugitive task force outside of a funeral home. (Matt Harvey/The Exponent via AP)
    2/5

    Pallbearer Killed

    A demonstrator holds a sign in support of Jason Arnie Owens on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Clarksburg, W.Va. Owens was a pallbearer at his father's funeral when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. marshal fugitive task force outside of a funeral home. (Matt Harvey/The Exponent via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Evelyn O'Dell is shown Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at a protest in support of her slain nephew, Jason Arnie Owens, in Clarksburg, W.Va. Owens was a pallbearer at his father's funeral when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. marshal fugitive task force. (Matt Harvey/The Exponent via AP)
    3/5

    Pallbearer Killed

    Evelyn O'Dell is shown Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at a protest in support of her slain nephew, Jason Arnie Owens, in Clarksburg, W.Va. Owens was a pallbearer at his father's funeral when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. marshal fugitive task force. (Matt Harvey/The Exponent via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A heavy police presence is on scene of a Nutter Fort, W.Va. funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after an officer-involved shooting of a fugitive suspect occurred in the funeral home's parking lot. (Jonathan Weaver/The Exponent via AP)
    4/5

    Funeral Fugitive Killed

    A heavy police presence is on scene of a Nutter Fort, W.Va. funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after an officer-involved shooting of a fugitive suspect occurred in the funeral home's parking lot. (Jonathan Weaver/The Exponent via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A heavy police presence is on scene of a Nutter Fort, W.Va. funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after an officer-involved shooting of a fugitive suspect occurred in the funeral home's parking lot. (Josiah Cork/The Exponent via AP)
    5/5

    Funeral Fugitive Killed

    A heavy police presence is on scene of a Nutter Fort, W.Va. funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after an officer-involved shooting of a fugitive suspect occurred in the funeral home's parking lot. (Josiah Cork/The Exponent via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this Dec. 2018 photo, Jason Arnie Owens is shown at his sentencing in Clarksburg, W.Va. Owens was a pallbearer at his father's funeral Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. marshal fugitive task force outside of a funeral home. (Matt Harvey/The Exponent via AP)
A demonstrator holds a sign in support of Jason Arnie Owens on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Clarksburg, W.Va. Owens was a pallbearer at his father's funeral when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. marshal fugitive task force outside of a funeral home. (Matt Harvey/The Exponent via AP)
Evelyn O'Dell is shown Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at a protest in support of her slain nephew, Jason Arnie Owens, in Clarksburg, W.Va. Owens was a pallbearer at his father's funeral when he was fatally shot by members of a U.S. marshal fugitive task force. (Matt Harvey/The Exponent via AP)
A heavy police presence is on scene of a Nutter Fort, W.Va. funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after an officer-involved shooting of a fugitive suspect occurred in the funeral home's parking lot. (Jonathan Weaver/The Exponent via AP)
A heavy police presence is on scene of a Nutter Fort, W.Va. funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, after an officer-involved shooting of a fugitive suspect occurred in the funeral home's parking lot. (Josiah Cork/The Exponent via AP)
JOHN RABY
·5 min read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery.

As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens' name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son's shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked.

"There was no warning whatsoever,” family friend Cassandra Whitecotton said.

In the blink of an eye, stunned friends and family already mourning one member lost another. Now, they want answers — not just why Owens was shot but why the encounter happened the way it did.

Law enforcement officials aren't explaining much right now, citing an ongoing investigation. Owens, 37, was wanted on a fugitive warrant, but the U.S. Marshals Service hasn't said what it was for. The agency also said in a statement that he had a gun when members of a fugitive task force approached. Multiple witnesses contend that's not true.

Whitecotton and others who stood just feet away said Owens was unarmed, had been hugging his aunt, Evelyn O’Dell, and was fired on immediately after his name was called. Witnesses also dispute the U.S. Marshals' assertion that first aid was performed right away, before emergency medical services arrived.

"They yelled Jason’s name. They just said ‘Jason’ and then started firing,” Whitecotton said. “There was no identifications they were U.S. Marshals — anything. They did not render this man any aid at all. Never once they touched him to render any aid whatsoever.”

As relatives prepared for services Friday for Owens, a state police investigation of the shooting was underway. But patience in the community is wearing thin.

Relatives and supporters protested outside the Harrison County Courthouse last week, accusing law enforcement authorities of overreach in the death of Owens, who was white. A Facebook page called Justice for Jason Owens has swelled to about 800 members — more than half of the population of Nutter Fort, where Owens was killed.

Underlying the unanswered questions is whether some boundary of decency had been crossed in arresting a man in the midst of burying his father.

“If they’ve been searching for someone and they finally figure out where they are, they’re going to get them,” said Tracy L. Hahn, a Columbus, Ohio-based security consultant who retired after 32 years in law enforcement, including as deputy police chief at Ohio State University.

Hahn said she knows agencies that have gone to funerals but have waited until afterward to approach the person.

“There must be some extenuating circumstance that they felt the urgency to arrest him then instead of waiting, if there was some risk factor, an escape risk or something like that,” Hahn said.

Family members aren’t so sure. They say it only adds to their sense of disrespect that the agencies involved feel no obligation to address their questions.

“We want to know why you would do this in front of his family,” said Owens’ cousin, Mandy Swiger. “And what gives you the right to do that to an unarmed man?”

Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore said he couldn’t answer questions during the investigation and messages left with state police weren’t returned.

It’s not clear whether video exists from police bodycams, a police vehicle dashboard or the funeral home itself. Unlike major cities where detailed incident reports and video footage are released after fatal police shootings — sometimes within hours — that rarely happens in West Virginia.

West Virginia law exempts police from having to release video footage during an investigation. And the U.S. Marshals Service office said it did not write a detailed incident report about the shooting, referring to the news release that withheld Owens’ name and other details.

Owens had been in trouble with the law before. He was sentenced in 2018 to three to 13 years in prison for fleeing a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy and trying to strangle him during a scuffle. He was released on parole in April 2021.

But Swiger said he committed a parole violation “for not checking in just once. And that’s why he promised his mom after the funeral he would turn himself in.”

Whitecotton said she was smoking a cigarette after the service when an SUV came flying down the side street where the hearse would pull out.

"It about hit me, so I jumped back up on the curb and kind of looked at him like, ‘What’s your problem?’” she said. A man in shorts and a T-shirt jumped out, leaving his door open.

Swiger said a white truck with another plainclothes officer inside almost hit her mother’s vehicle as the truck sped into the parking lot. Swiger said Owens was shot from different directions and estimated as many as 40 people were in the area. She, too, said she didn't see a gun in Owens' hands.

Some mourners instinctively rushed toward Owens after he fell to the ground, Swiger said, but were told by one of the officers, “You step back or I’ll shoot you.”

Whitecotton said she has lived in much larger cities such as Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth.

“Never in my life have I dealt with anything like this,” she said. "I would expect it there, honestly. But not here.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Blue Jays recall top prospect Gabriel Moreno, demote struggling pitcher Mitch White

    The Blue Jays made a flurry of roster moves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f

  • Much-maligned Blue Jays bullpen playing critical role in recent success

    The Blue Jays' bullpen has been lights out lately after taking heat for much of the season.

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne misses training due to 'personal family situation'

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne missed Toronto FC practice Thursday due to what the club called "a personal family situation." Fellow Italian Domenico Criscito was also absent to support Insigne and his family, the club said in a brief statement. TFC did not detail the matter and declined further comment. Toronto has lost just two of nine games (4-2-3) since Insigne and Italian national teammate Federico Bernardeschi made their MLS debut July 23. Bernardeschi (seven goals and three assist

  • Flames forward Nazem Kadri donates $1 million to London, Ont., health centre

    LONDON, Ont. — Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri has donated $1 million to the London Health Sciences Foundation. The donation will support the Ambulatory Surgical Centre at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) in western Ontario. Kadri, who is from London, Ont., won the Stanley Cup last season with the Colorado Avalanche before signing with Calgary as a free agent. The centre will be named the Nazem Kadri Surgical Centre in his honour. Now in its second year, the newly named Nazem Kadri Surgic

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and