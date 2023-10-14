Family wanted: Tabitha is a great listener. She loves animals and spending time outside

Tabitha has a positive outlook on life and loves to interact with animals and spend time outside whenever she can. She’s hoping her “no matter what family” likes to do the same.

If it’s a rainy day, Tabitha, 15, can often be found reading a good book. Or, if she wants to let her creative side shine, she’ll get out some Play-Doh or do a bit of drawing.

The teen, who is a great listener and takes pride in helping those around her, would thrive in a family that takes part in organized activities such as swimming, camping, or movie nights. And a family that can give her a well-organized, everyday routine.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Tabitha’s case number is: CH-7980.