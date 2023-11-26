Family wanted: Kind and caring, Tiffany enjoys reading, writing and listening to music

Tiffany is passionate about tie-dyeing and loves to use different colors to make new patterns. Because after all, a bit of color can go a long way to brightening someone’s day.

Caring and sweet, Tiffany, 15, thinks about others first and enjoys helping people. Some of her pastimes include reading, writing, coloring, listening to music, and watching TV. Her favorite subject in school is English because of her love of reading.

Still unsure of exactly what she wants to do in her future, Tiffany has stated that she would like to work with children in some way. The teen would thrive in a supportive family who will meet her needs, provide her structure and have an understanding of childhood trauma.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Tiffany’s case number is CH-8064.