Family wanted: KB loves animals and would like to be an exotic veterinarian one day

KB, 13, describes herself as artistic, loving and careful. She loves snuggling with animals, and her favorite activities include art, experimenting with hair and makeup, cooking and playing on the computer.

KB loves animals, and watching them play often makes her laugh. She would love to be an exotic veterinarian when she grows up. KB would like to join an open-minded family that is patient and has pets.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). KB’s case number is CH-7734.