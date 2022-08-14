Family wanted: Jacob is an active teen who loves to shoot baskets and play football

Jacob is an active teen who loves to shoot baskets and play football. He also enjoys watching football — especially the Dallas Cowboys. People who know him say that Jacob is very loving and helpful, and that he likes to please adults.

Math is Jacob’s favorite subject. He receives special assistance at school, and it will be important that his “no matter what” family ensures that those supports remain in place, and that Jacob continues to receive the services he needs in order to succeed.

Jacob, 16, would benefit most from a loving, caring, patient family that is knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Jacob’s case number is CH-6046.