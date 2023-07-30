Family wanted: A happy and loving boy, Dalton likes to spend time playing outdoors

Dalton, 10, spends the majority of his time outdoors. He absolutely loves to play outside — running, swinging, playing in the dirt and jumping in leaves.

Dalton is a happy and loving boy. He has an ornery little grin and giggles when he is being silly. For fun, Dalton likes to go on car rides and take part in activities like building with blocks and doing puzzles.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Dalton’s case number is CH-7600.