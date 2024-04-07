Family wanted: Full of energy with a great smile, Dalton is always up for silly fun

Full of energy, Dalton loves playing outside and enjoys running around, getting dirty and playing in the leaves.

With a smile that can light up a room, Dalton, 11, is always up for some silly fun. And when inside, he enjoys puzzles and building with blocks. Dalton had great fun on his first trip to the ocean this year and showed no fear.

He has recently become obsessed with Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” and you’ll often find him playing that song on his iPad.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Dalton’s case number is CH-7600.