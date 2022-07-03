Family wanted: Don’aiha loves to dance and sing, and she enjoys a good laugh, too

If you want to connect with Don’aiha, put on some music. Don’aiha, 12, loves to dance and sing. She also enjoys a good laugh when watching funny videos. She likes doing things for other people and said she’s a good helper.

At school, Don’aiha’s favorite class is math, because she can use calculators or her fingers to help her complete her work. Don’aiha also loves fashion and said she’d like to be a fashion designer or a teacher when she grows up.

Don’aiha would do best with adoptive parents who have a good set of behavioral tools and strategies to connect with, guide and parent her. She needs a committed family that will not give up on her and can help her not only navigate life, but thrive. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Don’aiha’s case number is CH-6837.