Family wanted: Determined and helpful, Dez would like a career working with animals

Drawing, listening to music and roller skating help keep Dez active. The teen, who is described as determined and helpful, also enjoys crocheting, art and crafting.

Dez, 15, likes working with animals and hopes to be a veterinary tech someday. Her favorite class in school is math. When Dez is at home, she enjoys watching funny movies. People say Dez would be a great addition for movie nights, game nights, sporting events or storytelling sessions.

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, please visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Dez’s case number is CH-7613.