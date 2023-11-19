Family wanted: Andrew, 16, would like a loving home with pets and other children

Andrew describes himself as friendly and says he gets along with peers. Some of his favorite things are playing with Legos and Nerf guns and playing with Nintendo DS.

The 16-year-old enjoys school, and he likes math class the most — “I don’t feel that it is that hard,” he said. Andrew would like to be a scientist when he grows up.

A strong tight-knit family that can provide guidance, understanding and stability would be ideal for Andrew. He would like a loving, caring family that has pets and other children.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Andrew’s case number is CH-7436.