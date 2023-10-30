Family of veteran shot, killed over suspected vehicle theft sues Independence officer

The family of a 39-year-old man filed a wrongful death lawsuit Monday against the Independence police officer who shot and killed him in a motel parking lot late last year.

On Dec. 27, Officer Philip Tanner spotted Terry L. Bowman Jr. entering an alleged stolen vehicle outside of the Executive Inn & Suites at 15014 East U.S. Highway and shot at him when he tried to run, hitting him twice. Bowman died hours later at Centerpoint Hospital.

The suit alleges that Tanner, who is still employed at the Independence Police Department, used excessive force when he shot Bowman in the shoulder and the back of his head.

The police department did not disclose whether Tanner had been placed on leave during an investigation of the shooting, and declined to comment on any pending litigation.

The shooting

After midnight on Dec. 27, Tanner was patrolling the motel parking lot, when he saw a 2014 Hyundai with a dealer license plate that registered as stolen, according to the lawsuit.

When the officer ran the vehicle identification number of the vehicle, it wasn’t registered as stolen. Tanner also checked the vehicle for any signs of drugs or weapons but only reported seeing a backpack in the front passenger seat.

From his patrol car, Tanner saw Bowman leave the hotel and get in the Hyundai. At that point, Bowman didn’t appear to have anything in his hands, according to the lawsuit.

The officer reportedly moved his patrol car to block the Hyundai and exited his vehicle with his gun drawn, security footage provided by the family’s attorney Tom Porto shows. Bowman’s door opened at the same time, according to the video.

On dashcam footage of the incident, sent to The Star by Porto, Tanner yells, “You’re going to get shot, bro” as both he and Bowman exit their vehicles. Bowman can be seen in the security video holding a gun in his right hand as he tries to run from Tanner.

A second after his statement, Tanner fires five shots at Bowman, hitting him twice.

Story continues

Bowman never faced Tanner with the gun or pointed the firearm at Tanner or anyone else, according to the lawsuit.

Police and emergency medical crews arrived and took Bowman to Centerpoint Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Law enforcement officials canvassed the area for witnesses and interviewed motel guests, Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department, said at the time of the shooting.

The Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Investigations Team (PIIT), which is comprised of members of the Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, Grandview and Independence police departments, investigated the shooting.

Depue said the investigation was completed and submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the investigation.

‘T.J. was a defender’

Bowman, known to his loved ones as T.J., was born in Frankfurt, Germany, and grew up in Pleasant Hill, where he graduated high school in 2001, according to his obituary.

He married his wife in June 2001, and the couple had two children, Haley and Joshua, before they separated after 10 years.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Bowman enlisted in the U.S. Army. He traveled to Fort Benning, Georgia to attend Army Infantry School and graduated special training in 2002.

Bowman was then assigned to the 4th Infantry Division in Fort Carson, Colorado, where he drove a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

From 2003 to 2004, he was deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Enduring Freedom before he was discharged in 2004 with full honors.

Bowman’s time in the Army reportedly left him with severe PTSD, but he tried to “be brave and act like nothing bothered him,” his family wrote. He loved hunting, working on cars and other projects, and spending time with his family.

“T.J. was a defender especially of those he loved, his children, family, the list could go on,” his family wrote.

“He will never know the true impact that he made on other people’s lives,” the obituary continued. “He was loved, will forever be loved, and forever missed.”