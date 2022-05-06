Family Unites Woman With Beloved Classic After Selling It Three Decades Ago

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

What a truly heartwarming tale of automotive adventure!

There is a lot of regret within the car community foursome enthusiasts with qualms about past purchases and sales. It's actually a story we see far too often as dedicated car people sell a vehicle that they later long for, like a homesick parent thinking about their child. Unfortunately, the simple reality of our world is that nothing from the past can ever change, nor can the hands of time be reversed, so when you finalize a sale, you likely won't ever see that car again. However, when one woman expressed her pain overselling her beloved '70s classic, her family stepped in to save the day. Here's a heartwarming tale of two old friends united in automotive greatness by a dedicated family of real car people.

In question, the original car was a 1974 Karmann Ghia, owned by Joyce Lyn in her earlier years. In 1990 the driver of the unique vehicle was compelled to sell her beloved sports car due to a lack of use and negative feelings about not being able to drive it often. We've all heard of friends who gave up their race or show car to find a better home but this woman soon found that she had lost more than she could have imagined. For the next few decades, the previous owner thought about the car almost daily until her family chimed in for an inspiring action that shows the good in people.

Wanting to help their beloved daughter, the parents and family went about finding a car just like the one she drove in lime green all those years ago. Surprising her with a trip to an auto show where she found a car just like the one she had owned; the father was delighted to see her reaction as he had worked on restoring the car. This was something she found out when looking through pictures of the car and soon after drove home in a 1974 Karmann Ghia precisely like her old one. Only one thing separated the new vehicle from the old. This one was given to her with love and support from her family, making it a powerful and touching gift that she will hang onto for the rest of her life.

