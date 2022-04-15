This year, my family’s Ukrainian Easter traditions are even more meaningful

Memories of my Ukrainian Easter

With the war in Ukraine destroying families, scorching the country and casting a dark backdrop for celebration, the light and hope Easter brings to some is even more special this year. The Observer’s Jodie Valade reflects on finding even more meaning in the art of making pysanky, Ukrainian Easter eggs. Sharing a story of love and grief, Valade also gives tips for making your own versions of these decorative eggs. So whether you are looking to hold onto tradition or you’re simply interested in the culture and a good story, read more of this special report below.