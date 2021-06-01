Family of Trina Hunt offering $50K reward for information leading to arrest in homicide case

The remains of Trina Hunt, 48, were discovered in Hope, B.C., on March 29. She had been reported missing in January. (Twitter/Port Moody Police - image credit)

The family of a woman found dead after she disappeared from her Port Moody, B.C., home earlier this year is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest and charge in the investigation.

The family of Trina Hunt is offering $50,000 to anybody who brings such information to the RCMP, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Hunt's remains were found south of Silver Creek in Hope, B.C., on March 29. She had been reported missing on Jan. 18.

Investigators believe her death was a homicide.

Hunt's husband called 911 and reported her missing after he came home from work on a Monday in January. He said he had last seen Hunt, 48, that morning as he left their house in the Heritage Mountain neighbourhood.

Her disappearance sparked a months-long search by family and friends, who combed the nearby woods and trails.

IHIT and the Port Moody Police Department are working together on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca; or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.