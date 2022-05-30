Family Transition Place launches Lotus Centre program

·3 min read

Family Transition Place is expanding their sexual violence services with the launch of a new program.

The new program, known as the Lotus Centre, aims to provide a larger continuum of support for victims and survivors of sexual violence with increased counselling opportunities.

“The biggest piece for us is we really want a message that people can access us and get the support they need, when they need it – we don’t want waitlists,” said Lynette Pole-Langdon, director of counselling, education and community mental health initiatives. “With the new expanded services, we’re able to provide services whenever a client needs it, whether it’s grief counselling support, support in the evening, or on site at a high school with our mobile crisis counselor.”

With new annualized provincial funding, Family Transition Place has been able to hire a number of employees to facilitate the expansion of services including more clinical counsellors to avoid waitlists, a community engagement facilitator to build awareness, and a mobile crisis counselor.

Supports that the Lotus Centre offers includes; 24/7 crisis counselling; sexual violence counselling services; support for partners, family and friends of survivors; therapeutic group counselling; sexual violence peer support groups; and sexual violence education and community engagement.

The name of the new program – Lotus Centre – holds significant meaning for Family Transition Place and the goals of the expanded services.

“A lotus flower represents new beginnings and symbolizes strength, resilience and rebirth,” explained Kelly Lee, manager of fund development and communication strategies. “Those are all things that a lot of our clients will be going through, through the experiences that they’ve gone through.”

As part of expanding their sexual violence support services, Family Transition Place is also brining awareness to the language used surrounding sexual violence, specifically to incorporate the spectrum of sexual violence that exists against all genders.

“Instead of talking about sexual assault, we’re talking about sexual violence because what we’re seeing and recognizing now is that often when people think of sexual assault they think of the physical assault, but we know people are impact through sexual violence on a continuum,” said Pole-Langdon. “People’s experiences around sexual violence has changed, look at social media nowadays when you look at non consensual sharing of pictures.”

Sexual violence can include, but is not limited to: sexual assault, trafficking, stalking, rape, sharing nude photos without consent, catcalling, harassment, sexist media and advertising, and online harassment.

Statistically, one in three women and one in six men will experience sexual violence in their lives and in many cases, they will know the person who attacked them and not report the crime to police.

The month of May is recognized as Sexual Violence Prevention Month.

“The messaging that we’ve been putting out throughout the month is that we’re here for the community. A lot of people are hesitant and reluctant to make that call and it is very stigmatizing to be in that situation, but our counselors and our partner counselors are here to listen, support and to take that next step. There really is no wrong number to call, they’re going to get the support that they need,” said Lee.

Family Transition Place partners with Dufferin Children and Family Services (DCAFs) and Headwaters Hospital and has sexual violence counselling services available in Orangeville, Shelburne and Bolton.

To connect to the Lotus Centre or any of the services at Family Transition Place call 1-800-265-9178 or visit their website at familytransitionplace.ca.

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shelburne Free Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton mayor unveils steps to curb crime in Chinatown

    The City of Edmonton has firmed up steps aimed at preventing crime and disorder in Chinatown as calls for action continue to grow after two men were killed in the community. Mayor Amarjeet Sohi's office confirmed the new measures Monday — a few days after Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro gave the city two weeks to come up with an action plan. Sohi is scheduled to meet with Shandro Tuesday to discuss the plan. Last week, residents of Chinatown packed a council meeting at city hall to plead

  • How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Jim Pasco, the executive director for the Fraternal Order of Police, was watching football on a Sunday afternoon when he got a call from Susan Rice, the top domestic policy adviser at the White House. Negotiations over an executive order to address racism and policing were in danger of breaking down after a draft was leaked that law enforcement groups believed was too harsh toward officers. Now Rice was looking to get things back on track. “She said they wanted to start over,”

  • Your candidates in Lambton-Kent Middlesex

    Bruce Baker, Liberal Party Bruce Baker has spent time working in the tech industry, as well as six years as a publisher of academic journals and has founded activists societies focusing on forward thinking causes. He focuses on fighting climate change and equity for 2SLGBTQ+ people. He is a political, philosophy and economics graduate of Queen’s University and currently lives with his partner of six years. “The contributions of diverse communities, people of different races, religions, abilities

  • Budgeted to stall, New Brunswick alcohol, cannabis sales keep growing

    An early pandemic surge in legal cigarette, cannabis and alcohol sales in New Brunswick has more than evaporated for tobacco in the last year, but gains made by the other two have shown surprising resilience. According to provincial budget documents, the sale of taxed tobacco products in New Brunswick was down 22 per cent for the fiscal year ended in March. It's the equivalent of 124 million fewer legal cigarettes being sold in the province in the second year of the pandemic compared to the firs

  • A Federal Reserve official is calling for 'several' more rate hikes to combat ballooning inflation

    Christopher Waller said the Fed should boost rates above 'neutral' and that demand for labor should dampen the effect that such hikes have on unemployment.

  • Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season opener

    CALGARY — Five different players scored touchdowns to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a convincing 41-6 exhibition win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday at McMahon Stadium. Shawn Bane Jr. started things by running a punt back into B.C.’s end zone late in the second quarter. Dedrick Mills, Tommy Stevens and Rasheed Tucker had rushing scores in the second half, while Josiah Schakel had an interception return for a TD late in the contest. After entering the game late in the third quarter as Calgary’s

  • In his first competition, Yellowknife kickboxer travels to hometown in India and returns with gold

    After a quick visit to his hometown in southern India, Gopi Rajkumar has returned to Yellowknife with a gold medal in kickboxing. After flying to a different continent — approximately 11,500 kilometres as the crow flies — the 38-year-old stayed for around a week before travelling that distance all over again. But he was there long enough to win the Tamil Nadu World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) Championship for the under 75 kilogram low kick amateur category. The championship hap

  • Jays rally to trip Angels 6-5, win fourth straight

    LOS ANGELES — Matt Chapman hit a go-ahead two-run double during Toronto's three-run eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied for the second straight night to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 on Saturday. Mike Trout homered and Matt Duffy tied a career high with four hits for the Angels, who have dropped four straight. Los Angeles trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Brandon Marsh's RBI single with two outs scored Duffy to get them within a run. AL saves leader Jordan Romano walked

  • Trois-Rivières, Que., is betting big on sports

    It's the third inning of the opening game of the new baseball season at Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivières and second baseman for the hometown Aigles, Joe Campagna, is at bat. He swings at an offering from pitcher Jared Cheek of Kentucky's Florence Y'alls and with a crack of the bat, the ball launches into a gap in the outfield. Montrealer Louis-Philippe Pelletier takes off from second base, rounds third and scores. The crowd rises to their feet and they cheer. As a reporter from Montreal, I c

  • Who should Lightning want to face in Eastern Conference Final?

    Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers or the Metropolitan Division-winning Carolina Hurricanes? Should the Lightning prefer an opponent either way when preparing to compete for a third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance?

  • West final boasts MacKinnon versus McDavid, 2 speedy teams

    DENVER (AP) — The headline act for the Western Conference final: Connor McDavid against Nathan MacKinnon. The show is about to get real good. This is a series sure to generate lots of end-to-end, fast-paced, goal-scoring entertainment as McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers meet MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche starting Tuesday night in Game 1. Led by two of the top players in hockey, the Oilers and Avalanche are the two highest scoring teams in the playoffs, both averaging more than four goals p

  • Olympic decathlon champ Damian Warner in contention for another Hypo Meeting title

    Canada's Damian Warner is in the hunt for another decathlon Hypo Meeting title. The London, Ont., native trails Switzerland's Simon Ehammer by two points after the first day of competition on Saturday at Mösle Stadium in Götzis, Austria. Warner, the reigning Olympic decathlon champion, is trying to win the event for the sixth consecutive time and extend his record-total to seven. The 32-year-old is contesting in his first decathlon of the year at the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold mee

  • Hockey Canada names team for delayed women's world under-18 hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's under-18 women's hockey team for the world championship was announced for the second time in less than five months Monday. The three goaltenders, seven defenders and 13 forwards chosen by Hockey Canada will wear the Maple Leaf at the women's world under-18 hockey championship June 6-13 in Madison and Middleton, Wis. That tournament was relocated and rescheduled from Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, in January. The championship was called off less than two weeks before opening bec

  • Madrid wins Champions League final marred by crowd chaos

    PARIS (AP) — Yet another Champions League title for Real Madrid, the undisputed king of Europe. Yet another showpiece European soccer game tarnished by chaotic crowd issues and disorder. Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time — double the number of any other team on the continent — after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing scenes outside the Stade de France on Saturday. It evoked memories of the violence that marred the Eu

  • Avalanche emerge from Game 1 chaos to take wild series-opener over Oilers

    Thirteen different players found the back of the net in a completely ridiculous Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night.

  • Johnny Gaudreau's free agency the burning off-season issue for the Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — The off-season for the Calgary Flames is starting earlier than they wanted, and the burning question heading into it is whether the team can retain its top player. Left-winger Johnny Gaudreau will become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. There will be suitors for the 28-year-old coming off a career year of 40 goals and 75 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games. "Sit down with my agent this week sometime and figure out what's best for me and my family," Gaudreau said Sat

  • Camila Giorgi changes outfits after logo dispute at French Open

    Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.

  • Pozuelo scores twice to help Toronto FC down Chicago, snap six-game winless streak

    TORONTO — Pain-free for the first time this season, Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo reminded Toronto FC fans on Saturday why he was MLS MVP in 2020. Pozuelo drew a penalty and then converted the 71st-minute spot kick to lift Toronto into a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire. Seven minutes later he scored a highlight-reel goal to give TFC a much-needed 3-2 victory. With the Chicago defence seemingly rooted to the spot, Pozuelo took a feed from Jayden Nelson and moved to the edge of the penalty box

  • Kyle Lowry calls Heat season 'a waste of a year' after playoff loss to Celtics

    The Heat fell a game short of the NBA Finals, but Kyle Lowry still feels the season was a disappointment.

  • Shesterkin, Chytil help Rangers top Hurricanes, force Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 37 shots and became the fifth goalie in NHL history to have two assists in a playoff game, Filip Chytil scored twice in the second period and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their second-round series. Tyler Motte and Mika Zibanejad scored in the first period to get New York started, Artemi Panarin tallied in the third and Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers set a franchise recor