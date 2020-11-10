A Family tradition: For this volleyball star one more title would be a fitting ending

Sylvia, Isabella, Priscilla and Saskia Hernandez — four volleyball-playing sisters, 12 first-team All-Dade honors, five All-Dade Player of the Year awards …

And one last chance at high school glory.

Saskia, 18, is the youngest of the four sisters, all of whom have played for Westminster Christian.

On Saturday at 4 p.m., she and her Warriors teammates (22-0) will play Ocala’s Trinity Catholic (17-6) for the Class 3A state title in Fort Myers. The Warriors are ranked fifth in the state. Trinity Catholic is ranked 12th, but it beat third-ranked Bishop McLaughlin in a state semifinal.

It should be an interesting afternoon as both teams match up evenly in terms of size.

Sylvia, a 25-year-old who starred at the University of Miami, will be in Fort Myers on Saturday in her role as a Warriors assistant coach, and it could be a bittersweet day.

View photos Westminster Christian School outside middle Saskia Hernandez (2) attempts to spike the ball during the volleyball Region 4-3A finals against Ransom Everglades School last year. More

“It’s sad to see that we’re basically done,” Sylvia said. “Hopefully, we’ve left a legacy that will be remembered.”

That legacy has surely been secured. In the history of Dade/Broward high school sports, it’s hard to think of four siblings as successful in one sport as the Hernandez quartet in volleyball.

Certainly, the Edwards brothers — Doug, Steve and Allen — were great basketball players for Miami High and went on to star for Florida State, Miami and Kentucky, respectively.

But it’s pretty hard to find four siblings as good in their sport as:

Sylvia: She made All-Dade first team four times, she was the volleyball Player of the Year three times and Dade’s overall Athlete of the Year once. She also won a state title. At 5-11, she was a standout libero for UM.

Isabella: Known as Cici, 23, she made first-team All-Dade twice, won one state title and recently graduated from UM. She didn’t play college volleyball.

Priscilla: At age 20, she is a 5-8 junior starter on the UM team. In high school, she made first-team All-Dade three times and won one state title. She was also Dade’s Player of the Year once and the Athlete of the Year once.

Saskia: At 5-10, she broke with the family Hurricanes tradition — even her parents, Henry and Sylvia, went to UM — and committed to North Carolina State. She will sign with the Wolfpack on Wednesday. In high school, she has already made first-team All-Dade three times and has one state title, one Player of the Year award and one Athlete of the Year honor.

View photos The Hernandez sisters. Left to right: Saskia, Isabella, Sylvia, Priscilla. More

Story continues