Family Thought Unvaxxed 13-Year-Old Beat COVID–Then She Died

Michael Daly
·7 min read
Courtesy of Brett Gibson
Courtesy of Brett Gibson

Thirteen-year-old Kensey Dishman arrived back at Wayne County Middle School in rural Kentucky on Tuesday morning after a bout with COVID and the required quarantine.

Her mother, Kim Gibson, had driven her there, as they had an appointment to see a counselor. Kensey had still been occasionally experiencing difficulty breathing, but that was deemed common after COVID and her oxygen levels had been good.

Kensey seemed fine as Kim dropped her off at the front, where she joined the crowd of classmates returning from a holiday weekend. The students were no longer required to wear masks, as the Wayne County School Board had voted unanimously the previous Thursday to permanently lift a mandate that had been keyed to the number of cases. The message was one that similar relaxations have been spreading across the country: the danger of the pandemic is receding.

Kim parked and had just gone into the school office when her cellphone rang. The school was calling to inform her that Kensey had passed out in a bathroom.

“Well, I’m here, I’m here,” Kim replied.

Kim rushed to the restroom, where the school nurse had already responded.

“Her mom had got to her and she was slumped against the wall,” Kensey’s stepfather, Brett Gibson, later told The Daily Beast. “She was responsive at that time. It seemed like she just kinda fell and braced herself against the wall.”

Kensey then had a seizure, but came out of it. She reported having intense pain in her side.

“She was asking her mom for help,” Brett later said.

When EMTs arrived, Kensey had begun to lose consciousness.

“They couldn’t get her intubated,” Brett later said. “Her airway was filling with blood, which is one reason why they seem to think she might have had a blood clot.”

Kim remained with Kensey in the ambulance and at the hospital.

“She got to hold her,” Brett told The Daily Beast. “She was with her the whole time.”

Brett arrived as the doctors and nurses fought to save Kensey’s life. Their best efforts were not enough.

“They said, ‘There’s nothing else we could do,” Brett recalled. “They couldn’t get her heart rate up. They couldn’t get her pulse. She had no brain activity.”

Brett is a reporter/photographer at the local newspaper his family owns. But The Clinton County News is a weekly and he reported Kensey’s death with a Facebook post. The Lexington Herald-Ledger quoted his account in a story that noted the school had declined to comment.

Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks told The Daily Beast that the state medical examiner would have to do more testing in Louisville before he could give an official cause of death. Brett said that he and Kim had been given every impression by the medical professionals that the death was COVID-related. And that raised the question of whether Kensey had been vaccinated.

The COVID Story That Made This Doctor Break His No-Hug Rule

“She was not,” Brett told The Daily Beast. “We wanted her to get vaccinated and we had been [vaccinated], but when you have a split household, you have to have both parties. And we didn’t have that.”

Kim and Kensey’s father, Alan Dishman, had divorced more than a decade ago. Alan told The Daily Beast that several members of his family had suffered “some health issues” as a result of the vaccine and he had decided not to get it.

“Her mother and stepfather had the vaccine,” Alan said. “I have chosen not to.”

He said he had let 13-year-old Kensey make her own decisions.

“She did not want to take it,” Alan said. “She was scared of it. I wasn’t going to force her to. I asked her if she wanted to and she said, ‘No,’ and that’s just the way she was. She was very pro-choice about everything.”

He added, “There’s gonna be people that’s going to say bad things no matter what you do. But, you know, I want it to be very clear that some may make us out to be evil or the bad guys, but she believed it was everybody’s personal choice. “

That might have been fine if we were not in a pandemic that had killed nearly 1 million other Americans and if the vaccine had not been universally accepted by all credible medical experts as safe and effective. Add to that the fact that Kensey had been ashtmatic and therefore particularly vulnerable.

Alan said he figured Kensey had caught COVID at school in early February.

“I believe she got it at school and she brought it home and of course, naturally I got sick and then my wife and then the other kids,” he said.

They had suffered typical symptoms.

“The sore throat and everything like that,” he said. “It all kinda went away, but she was still having issues with the breathing. She had asthma and it didn’t help.”

He and Kensey’s mother had both taken her to the doctor.

“We have several medications here, you know, and nothing seemed to help,” he said.

However they differed when it came to the vaccine, Alan and Kim both recall feeling she would be ready to resume classes when the week-long quarantine ended.

“She loved going to school,” Alan said.

First came the holiday weekend. They divided it up and Kensey spent Sunday with Alan. He sounded like the most loving of fathers as he later spoke of an idyllic day with her at the farm where he lives with her step mother, Michaela Dishman, and their four daughters.

“It was so beautiful outside here; 65, sunshine,” he said. “It was just a perfect day here.”

Kensey hung out with her siblings and a collection of animals, which goes beyond the usual cows and chickens and rabbits.

“She’s got a hermit crab here,” Alan reported. “She called it ‘My Grandcrab.’ She set this hermit crab in front of the TV and she said, ‘I’m gonna give it a front row seat.’”

These Twins Were Inseparable Until COVID Killed the ‘Tough Guy’

At the end of the day, everybody went out to a Japanese restaurant that was one of her favorites.

“She loved Japanese cuisine,” Alan said. “She had a big plate of rice.”

They then went to a multiplex movie theater. Kensey and her oldest sister asked if just the two of them could see “Death on the Nile.”

“They wanted to watch a movie together by themselves,” Alan said. “That made them feel like big girls.”

Kensey then spent Monday with Kim and Brett. The couple had caught COVID in October of 2020, before vaccine was even a choice. Kim had quickly recovered, but Brett had had a harder time, having suffered a fungal lung infection years before. He also developed cardiac complications and had to undergo major surgery.

They needed no persuading to get the shot when it was available.

“We got vaccines as soon as we were allowed to and we got our boosters,” Brett said.

Some 60 percent of Clinton County, where Brett lives, and of adjoining Wayne County, where Alan has a farm, have remained unvaccinated.

“People I think are afraid of it,” Brett said. “And there’s a lot of people in this area, they kind of think that [if] the government says that you need to do it, then we ain’t gonna do it.”

His family newspaper has been seeking to encourage vaccination by publishing a photo each week of a business where everyone has gotten the jab.

“It’s been hard to find businesses that are fully vaccinated,” Brett said. “A lot of times the ones that I’ve found that are fully vaccinated are like the barber shop where there’s only one person that works.”

Brett only wishes that Kensey had been vaccinated when he took a family photo of her after a big storm on Jan. 17.

“She really wanted to do a photoshoot in snow,” Brett recalled.

He did not have his camera, but he made do with his cell phone. She posed against the pristine white background, a teen who was at once outgoing and shy, a social butterfly and a homebody.

On Friday, her school said it still had no statement, other than a word to describe an all encompassing feeling.

“Sadness,” a spokesman said.

The coroner said that there was still no official cause of death, but the body had been released Friday morning. The photo of her on the snow remains a measure of all that was lost.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Keeping up with Kanye: Rapper parties in Miami while divorce battle with Kim rages on

    Kanye West isn’t letting a little thing like a nasty divorce get in the way of his partying.

  • U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

    A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight Committee, wrote to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) asking for more information about what she described as "what appear to be the largest-scale violations of the presidential records act since its enactment." In a letter to David Ferriero, archivist of the United States, Maloney asked that NARA provide by March 10 information including a detailed description of the contents of boxes recovered from Trump's Florida home.

  • Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West is causing 'emotional distress' in new filing

    Lawyers for Kim Kardashian say she needs relief from Kanye West's "bitterness and unhappiness."

  • New Brunswick has no mystery neurological illness, committee finds

    Almost one year after the New Brunswick government sounded the alarm about "a distinct atypical neurological syndrome" causing symptoms ranging from muscle spasms to visual hallucinations, the province now says there is no mystery neurological syndrome. That comes after an oversight committee made up primarily of neurologists from New Brunswick reviewed records from 48 patients who are part of the cluster and found that while some have unusual symptoms, they don't have a common, unknown illness.

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Canadian tennis star Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Dubai with back injury

    Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from from this week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a back injury. Organizers of the ATP 500 tournament announced Auger-Aliassime's withdrawal on Twitter and said the 21-year-old from Montreal will be replaced in the draw by Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Auger-Aliassime, ranked ninth in the world, was seeded third in Dubai. The Canadian is off to an excellent start this season that includes his first ever ATP Tour title earlier this month

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w