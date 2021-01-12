Family of terror attack victim call on Priti Patel to explain why Khairi Saadallah was free to kill
The father of one of the Reading terror attacker’s victims has called for the Home Secretary to explain why he was free to kill.
Khairi Saadallah, 26, stabbed to death history teacher James Furlong, 36, scientist David Wails, 49, and US citizen Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, in a knife rampage last summer.
The three men had been enjoying the sunshine during lockdown when they were attacked by Saadallah, who had set out to kill as many people as he could.
Three others, Stephen Young, and Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, were all knifed by Saadallah but survived the attack in Forbury Gardens, Reading.
Saadallah fought for the extremist Islamic Ansar al-Sharia group in Libya.
He has six convictions for some 16 criminal offences since arriving in the UK in 2012, including two for racially or religiously aggravated harassment, eight for offences of violence, and two for the possession of a knife or blade.
In prison, he sought out radical preacher Omar Brooks, who is associated with the banned terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun, and was released from HMP Bullingdon just weeks before the attack on June 5 last year.
Police visited Saadallah the day before the attack after his brother raised concerns but left after he insisted he was “alright”.
Speaking after the terrorist was handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey, James’ father Gary Furlong said: “In less than 24 hours my son James was dead, Joseph was dead, David was dead.
“Given his history and the weight of his crimes, how can that be an assessment that this man is not a danger to the public.”
Mr Furlong said “there are now serious questions that need answering” by Priti Patel, including how Saadallah was allowed into the country and why he was able to stay.
The UK has not been able to return anyone to Libya since 2014.
Mr Furlong said: “The Secretary of State needs to tell us why this guy wasn’t put into some sort of detention centre before they could deport him.
“He wasn’t safe to be released back on the streets.”
Mr Furlong described his son as a “lovely, lovely man,” who he said was “loved by his family, idolised by his mother and he’s sorely missed. There is a massive hole in our lives.”
Recalling the day of his James’ death, Mr Furlong said he and his family knew he was thinking about going to the park and began to worry when they saw the attack on the news.
But they could not contact him or get any information from friends or the emergency services.
“At that point, we’re thinking no news is good news,” he said.
“We went upstairs to go to bed and I went to close the blinds and saw the police car outside.
“The poor policeman has had to come in and tell me the horrific news.
“To see my wife crumpled on the floor, it’s a nightmare that will haunt me forever.”
Mr Furlong said his family were “all heartbroken” when they heard of James’s death, adding: “It was just numbing. I felt so lost, that I wasn’t there to protect my son.”
James’ partner, Tony Belicard, said: “I just miss everything about him.
“He was very caring. We had a wonderful moment together and all of this is gone, so for me it’s very difficult.”
Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Today justice has been served.
“While nothing can undo the pain and suffering of the victims’ families, I hope that this sentence brings some degree of comfort to them and everyone who was affected by the appalling attack at Forbury Gardens.”
