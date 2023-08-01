Family can’t believe dad won Powerball prize. ‘My son bet me $100 that I was lying’

A Missouri father played the Powerball for his birthday and won an unbelievable prize.

While many of his family members were slow to believe his $50,000 win, one son was especially suspicious, according to a July 31 news release from the Missouri Lottery.

“My son bet me $100 that I was lying to him,” the dad told lottery officials. “So that’s how it all went.”

But the man really had won $50,000, officials said. He had matched the Powerball and four of the white balls during the July 19 drawing.

The dad was one number away from sharing the $1.08 billion jackpot. A lottery player in California won the huge prize with numbers 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and Powerball 24.

The Missouri man bought his winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store in O’Fallon, part of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

His ticket was one of 195 that won $50,000 prizes, according to Powerball officials.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

