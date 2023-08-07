Family still ‘desperate’ for answers five years after boy, 7, killed in arson attack on his Deptford home

Joel Uhrie (Met Police)

A family is still “desperate” for answers five years after a seven-year-old boy was killed in an arson attack on his home in south-east London.

Joel Uhrie was at his family home in Adolphus Street, Deptford, on August 7, 2018, when an arsonist is thought to have pushed a burning item through the letterbox, setting fire to the house.

His mother and sister managed to escape the burning building by jumping from first floor windows, but Joel tragically died in an upstairs bedroom, where his body was found by emergency services.

A post-mortem found his injuries were consistent with fire and smoke inhalation.

Police are still investigating the incident.

On the fifth anniversary of the tragedy, Joel’s family and Scotland Yard are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

His moher, Iroroefe O Edu, said: “We have now spent five long years without Joel and time does not make it any easier,” she said.

“Nothing will ever bring him back but we are desperate to find out who carried out this deadly crime.

“If you have any information or know anything, or anyone, who may be responsible for causing the fire, please come forward and speak to police.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from Specialist Crime North, said: “This is a significant anniversary for Joel’s family and our thoughts remain with them.

“Joel’s young life was tragically cut short and his family will never see the man he would have become.

“We need answers for them and someone must know why this happened or have information that can help progress this investigation.

“Our investigation will not stop, and I would urge anyone who has information, regardless of how small or insignificant you might think it to be, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated incident room on 020 8345 3715, 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org where you will not be asked for your name and your IP address will not be recorded.