“The Family Stallone” Girls Navigate Love Without Making Dad Sylvester Go 'Ballistic' in Season 2 (Exclusive)

PEOPLE can exclusively debut the Paramount+ series' latest trailer, which sees Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer and daughters Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia visit his familial homeland on a trip to Rome

The next generation of Stallones have their heart set on love, though they may be deterred by their overprotective father.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look into season 2 of The Family Stallone, Sylvester Stallone's daughters are on a quest to find romance despite his initial hesitations and the intimidation tactics he has prepared for their dates.

This season, the Stallones find themselves "leaving Hollywood for good" and packing their bags to head east.

Sophia and Sistine Stallone gear up to "follow their dreams in New York City" while Scarlet Stallone learns to navigate college and "new love in Miami." With their daughters onto the next chapter of their lives, Sylvester and his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone become "empty nesters" and adjust to their new normal by setting up "roots" in Palm Beach.

Paramount+ 'The Family Stallone'

As the trailer begins, Sylvester and Jennifer are caught red handed when the camera pans to a bathtub fulled with roses. Camera shy, Jennifer points out the moment is being filmed as Sly mischievously declares, "We're going to show the kids how it's done!"

Over shots of "Hollywood's #1 family" descending steps and nights on the town with her sisters, Sistine declares, "I feel like royalty, I have a date with a guy every night of the week."

Paramount+ Sylvester Stallone's daughters

"This is the real deal," Sylvester adds while Scarlet admits her family is "a lot" before chaos ensues. Glasses are clinked, chests are bumped and kisses sneakily shared in cars before Sophia tells one of her sisters, "You are a confident strong woman" as she breaks out into dance.

The teaser sees the Stallone family heading to Rome, Italy, where they reunite with extended family members in a full out "Stallone festival." When they return back to the States, Sistine finds herself in an awkward situation when her sister signs her up for a "live dating show, [but] you're blindfolded."

Paramount+ Sistine Stallone

But she isn't the only one, Sophia feels the pressure mount when she admits she's feeling "nervous" after taking the stage at an event. She takes the podium and breathes an anxious sigh before collecting herself with an "Oh gosh, okay."

Though Sistine reveals she's "single now," Scarlet has found love in her boyfriend Louis. She shares that she's introduced him to her family members "one by one so I wouldn't scare him off."

When Sophia gives him a warm embrace, her mother Jennifer declares he's "absolutely perfect," though Sylvester doesn't seem so convinced. Spending one-on-one time in the car with Louis, Sly quips, "Give me a reason to go ballistic," before throwing punches in the next scene.

Paramount+ Sylvester Stallone

As the trailer preps fans to go "full Stallone," the family gives viewers a glimpse into the big events in their lives. Scarlet cringes while she watches her father "shadow boxing" with the pope before Sly shares a message with his fans, "I love you, keep punching!"

The Family Stallone season 2 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 21 on Paramount+.



