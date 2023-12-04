Family Speaks After Baby Found Dead Next to Naked Suspect in Wife's Death: 'Pain We Feel Is Unimaginable'

Jeremy Albert Best was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly found naked on the side of the road near his 10-month-old child's body

Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse/ Twitter(2) From left: Zeke Gregory Best and Jeremy Albert Best

An Idaho family is reeling after a man was allegedly found naked next to his dead 10-month-old child days after the boy's mother — who was the man’s wife — was found dead in a homicide.

Jeremy Albert Best, 48, was discovered in a sleeping bag on the side of a road east of Idaho Falls on Saturday after having made "odd statements" earlier that morning, according to a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff’s office said in the release that Best, who authorities had previously said was a suspect in his wife's death, was taken to the Bonneville County Jail after he was medically cleared. “Best will remain incarcerated until arraignment before the court,” the sheriff’s office noted.

A criminal complaint obtained by EastIdahoNews.com indicates Best is charged with two counts of murder — one in connection with the death of his pregnant wife, Kali Jean Randall, 38, and one in connection with the baby the woman was carrying.

Kali Jean Randall was found dead Thursday night at the family’s home in Victor, Idaho. Authorities released an Amber Alert shortly after discovering Best and Randall’s 10-month-old child Zeke Gregory Best and his father were missing.



“We thank all of you for walking with us during this time,” Randall’s family said in a statement Saturday after Zeke was found dead and his father was taken into custody. The statement was given to EastIdahoNews.com by Brian Randall, Kali’s brother.



“Our Zeke is now at rest with his loving mama and unborn sibling,” Randall’s brother added. “The pain we feel is unimaginable and we thank everyone for their support. You will never know how you have lifted our family up during this time. As this is an ongoing investigation, we ask for privacy as we take time to process and grieve.”

Through tears, Brian previously told PEOPLE his sister “was absolutely a genuine beautiful soul” and that he never suspected Best, her husband, of anything but “a normal guy.”

"Sometimes maybe you don't know people,” Brian said, noting he was not aware of any conflicts between the couple.



Kali Jean Randall/ Instagram Kali Jean Randall

Brian confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this week that his sister met Best in 2009. The couple married in September 2022, her social media posts show. Kali was an artist who made handcrafted jewelry and formerly worked as a veterinarian technician, her brother told PEOPLE.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com that a cause of death for Zeke has not yet been determined.

The Bonneville Sheriff's Office said in its statement that its detectives, Idaho State Police, and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office are “continuing to investigate” the child’s death after processing the scene where he and Best were discovered.



Authorities said over the weekend that Best was allegedly found naked in a sleeping bag by a group of hunters, who then called police. Zeke was found dead nearby on the side of the road.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case,” the sheriff’s office said. “Further information about this case will be available at an appropriate time in the future as the investigation is still ongoing."



