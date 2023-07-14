Family of six scrambles to find safety after boat bursts into flames, SC officials say

A family of six was on board a pontoon boat when it burst into flames on a South Carolina lake, an official said.

Officials responded to Lake Keowee at around 9:30 p.m. on July 11, Stephen Fastenau, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, told McClatchy News.

Six family members were on board at the time, he said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Video shared on Facebook by Barry Walker shows the boat burning on the water.

“Taking a sunset ride when I saw this!” Walker wrote.

Walker did not respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The people on board jumped from the boat, and passing boats helped pick them up, Fastenau said. No one was injured.

The Salem Fire Department extinguished the fire, he said.

The boat was later towed to a town landing.

Fastenau said he did not know what caused the fire, but it appeared to be accidental.

Lake Keowee is a reservoir in Seneca, about 140 miles northwest of Columbia.

‘I’m trying to save you.’ Cop frees dog chained near burning mobile home, video shows

Endangered 13-foot sawfish caught off Florida coast. Why that’s good news for species

Swimmers pulled from rushing river but 19-year-old vanishes, Pennsylvania rescuers say