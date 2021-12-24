Family set to be deported from New Zealand on Christmas Day given last-minute reprieve

Despite the turnaround, campaigners say the Santos’ case illustrates wider problems with NZ’s treatment of migrants





A Philippine family set to be deported from New Zealand on Christmas Day after the father used a false address to claim food vouchers out of desperation has been granted a last-minute reprieve in what they described as the “best present”.

Jeffrey Santos had used a false address to claim $1,600 in vouchers because he lost his job when the Covid lockdown struck in March 2020 and was ineligible for New Zealand’s income relief payment, which wasn’t available to migrant workers. As a result, Jeffrey, his wife, Marjorie, and 8-year-old son James were to be deported back to the Philippines on Christmas Day.

“I couldn’t pay rent for two weeks, I had to do something,” Santos told Stuff on Thursday. “I wish I hadn’t done this, but it is too late.”

Except it wasn’t. In a reversal which Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March described as a “Christmas miracle”, Santos has been granted a 12-month work visa after an outpouring of anger from New Zealanders.

“This is the best present I have ever seen,” said Santos. “This is the first time in our lives we have got a big present!” He said he had invited his son’s two best friends to come round to their house for a Christmas party after hearing the news. “Right now we’re having a Christmas celebration. We’ll sort everything else out later on.”

Santos’ current boss Anita Brodie heard the news partway through a call with the Guardian.

“Everyone knows that what he did was wrong, but he was absolutely desperate and took the only option available to him,” she said, before pausing. “Oh, this is Jeffrey now. Just give me one second.”

After a few moments, Brodie began to shout. “Are you serious? Are you serious Jeffrey? That’s incredible! I’m so happy for you!”

When New Zealand went into lockdown last year, Santos – a carpenter – lost his job. By April 2020 his family were struggling financially, prompting him apply for food vouchers using a false Queenstown address. Santos took full responsibility for his actions and has repeatedly apologised.

Wonderful news - Santos deportation flight has been cancelled & Jeff Santos has a 12 month work visa.



Thank you to @RMarchNZ for his work on this, the media who picked this up, Ministers who made the right decision, & everyone who wrote in and tweeted.



Popular pressure works. https://t.co/aUieiNEwf1 — Max Harris (@maxdnharris) December 23, 2021

The turnaround in the Santos’ case came after news of their deportation prompted outrage around New Zealand. Max Harris, a Rhodes scholar and left-wing writer, said that when he read about the situation on Thursday he immediately knew it was “unduly harsh” since “the family couldn’t pay rent, couldn’t receive the wage subsidy or the income relief payment and in the Philippines hospitals have been overwhelmed by Covid.”

Harris and others began organising a social media campaign encouraging people to write to immigration minister Kris Faafoi urging him to exercise discretion and allow the Santos family to stay.

Hundreds of people did so. Jeffrey’s previous appeals had won support from Menéndez March, a former anti-poverty activist, and advocacy group Migrante Aotearoa. But the appeals failed after Immigration New Zealand decided the family did not have “exceptional humanitarian circumstances”.

By Thursday Santos had exhausted his normal rights of appeal. But on Friday, under significant public pressure, associate immigration minister Phil Twyford – who initially refused Santos’ appeal – intervened.

Although he is relieved the Santos family won’t be deported, Menéndez March says their case illustrates wider difficulties with New Zealand’s treatment of migrant workers. “What Jeffrey and his family went through was a direct result of government decisions which meant that migrant workers didn’t have adequate income support systems during an incredibly challenging time … Santos did what I think many parents would have done, which is to find any avenue possible to feed your child. Santos’ survival was effectively criminalised.”

“At all stages of the way, we’ve chosen not to support migrant communities. This decision illustrates those systemic failures. While I’m elated about the individual outcome, I hope this serves as a call to action for government to address those barriers for migrants so they have access to a life with dignity.”

Immigration New Zealand has been approached for comment.