How family and a segregated Miami led Sidney Poitier to develop his greatest film roles

Howard Cohen
·8 min read

Actor Sidney Poitier’s family in Miami and local historians will tell you that the star of the 1960s film classic,“To Sir, With Love,” came to world prominence, with love, from Overtown.

And they will tell you of the pain Blacks endured here in South Florida, which would fuel one of the most distinguished acting careers in contemporary cinema.

The accomplished Poitier family celebrates New Year in Miami and Nassau

New Horizons renamed to honor Dr. Evalina Bestman’s legacy in mental-health care

Evalina Williams Bestman, retired chief executive officer of the Dr. Evalina Bestman New Horizons Community Mental Health Center, which was renamed in her honor in northwest Miami, recalls her second cousin’s tough times in Miami in his youth as both “positive” and “negative.” But the hardships were significant, too, in helping her kin thrive on film and stage in his 63-year acting career.

Born in Miami

Poitier was born in Miami on Feb. 20, 1927, by happenstance. His parents lived in the Bahamas but while they were visiting family in the Miami neighborhood, nature had other plans.

Poitier’s premature birth in the States gave him instant citizenship and his first three months were spent in Miami. The family then returned to their home in Cat Island in the Bahamas.

But as historian Dorothy Jenkins Fields noted in a 2014 Miami Herald column that celebrated the 50th anniversary of his historic Academy Award, Poitier, “a rambunctious teenager,” was sent back to Miami to live several years with his older brother, Cyril, and their great aunt, Ida Celeste Poitier, in Overtown.

Poitier, who died at 94 at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday night, was the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar in 1964 for his starring role in “Lilies of the Field.”

Poitier’s other film hits include landmark 1960s films like the crime drama “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” about an interracial couple, featuring lead characters that Poitier imbued with grace, dignity and strength.

Miami shaped Poitier’s film portrayals

Miami-born actor Sidney Poitier arrives on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Miami-born actor Sidney Poitier arrives on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards in 2014 in Hollywood, California.

Matinee idol handsome, with a sonorous voice to match, Poitier’s unlikely stardom in that segregated era coincided with the burgeoning civil rights movement in America.

His roles tended to reflect the peaceful integrationist goals of the struggle,” The New York Times opined in his obituary on Friday. “Although often simmering with repressed anger, his characters responded to injustice with quiet determination. They met hatred with reason and forgiveness, sending a reassuring message to white audiences and exposing Mr. Poitier to attack as an Uncle Tom when the civil rights movement took a more militant turn in the late 1960s.”

Bestman, whose grandfather was a brother to Poitier’s father, believes that short time spent in Miami shaped Poitier’s outlook and style in how he played so many of his iconic roles.

“It was positive in terms of the fact that his father made a decision to send him to his brother to get him away from the kind of life that he didn’t want him to get into over in the Bahamas. But here, his experience was that he encountered racism and discrimination, which was not what he was accustomed to in the Bahamas,” Bestman said.

She describes the time a teenage Poitier, working menial jobs in Miami, was tasked with delivering a package to a home in a white neighborhood. “He left it at the front door rather than take it to the rear. Well, that was unheard of, in terms of a proud, young Black man from the Bahamas. And so he left it at the front door and, from there, some Ku Klux Klan members came after him,” Bestman said.

As Poitier himself shared in interviews and memoirs over the years, that decision with the package was a “capital offense for a Black man” in the Miami of the 1940s. But being from the Bahamas, Poitier had not encountered such “rules” earlier on.

Miami owes late actor Sidney Poitier an apology. City taught him about racism | Editorial

“That experience is a bitter taste, you know, Florida from that perspective,” Bestman said. “But I say that the impact was the reverse of what I guess they thought would happen with him. It spurred him on to stardom. He went north. He experienced homelessness. He knew what it was to be poor. He went to school to improve his language and he became a star. So had it been different the question would be, ‘Would he have gone as far as he did if he had stayed here and just succumbed to what was expected of him?”

In 1986, when Bestman worked for the University of Miami in its psychology department, the university bestowed Poitier with an honorary doctorate of Fine Arts. That, she said, meant a lot to the established star.

“That was important to him. He really advocated education. In spite of having natural talent, he wanted to pursue education because he thought that was very important,” Bestman said.

Poitier as role model

Sidney Poitier, left, and his daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2014, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Sidney Poitier, left, and his daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2014, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fields, founder of the Black Archives, History and Research Foundation of South Florida, also sees Poitier’s rough times in Miami as a life lesson others could learn from.

Poitier’s youth in Overtown “was a time in Miami’s history when Black people provided the primary workforce for the building of the city. In fact, several decades before Poitier’s birth, more than one-third of the men who stood for the incorporation of the City of Miami were Black. If it had not been for the Black men who expressed hope for Miami’s future at that time, Miami would not have been incorporated,” Fields said.

“Despite their contribution to helping incorporate the City of Miami, and using their physical skill to plant dynamite so that the roads could be built and sidewalks laid, and construction, housekeeping, and nursing babies, the Black community was not recognized and many times ill-treated. Poitier’s family returned to the Bahamas where he grew up. When he returned to Miami as a teenager, the climate was the same or worse,” Fields said.

Miami certainly has come a long way in its 125 years. A look at where it’s going

“He used community and personal setbacks as stepping stones to success,” Fields said.

“For instance, I remember him writing somewhere that when he parked cars on Miami Beach, he didn’t really know how to drive. But they didn’t ask him that. They just used Blacks so they figured he knew how to drive. And I think on one or two occasions he may have had several accidents parking people’s cars. And so he apologized. He tried to pay. But he didn’t let that stop him,” Fields said.

“So many times our youth think that because they get into one situation that their life is over. It’s important to encourage them to read about what has happened to other people during hard times.”

Though Fields did not know Poitier when she was growing up in Miami, she was so taken with the actor that when she delivered her daughter in a Miami hospital, Poitier’s film, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” was simultaneously playing on nearby movie screens. She named her daughter Katharine, now an attorney in New York, after Poitier’s co-star in the film, Katharine Hepburn, Fields said with a laugh.

“Because of Sidney’s portrayal with Katharine. That was an influence on my life,” she said.

Family ties

Members of Miami-born actor Sidney Poitier&#x002019;s family in a 2007 photo taken in Atlanta. From left, Alexandria Poitier, Bernadette Poitier, Dr. Joseph W. Poitier Jr., Sidney Poitier, Joni Poitier and Arleen Poitier.
Members of Miami-born actor Sidney Poitier’s family in a 2007 photo taken in Atlanta. From left, Alexandria Poitier, Bernadette Poitier, Dr. Joseph W. Poitier Jr., Sidney Poitier, Joni Poitier and Arleen Poitier.

Family, in Miami and the Bahamas, was also key to Poitier’s development — personal and professional, his cousin said. Several members of Poitier’s family, in addition to Bestman, still live in Florida, including the actor’s niece Bernadette Poitier and her brother Joseph Poitier Jr. and his daughter Joni Poitier.

A family photo of actor Sidney Poitier and his niece Bernadette Poitier outside of the Omni Hotel in downtown Miami in 1986. Sidney Poitier was a guest speaker at a banquet for the American Association of Black Social Workers.
A family photo of actor Sidney Poitier and his niece Bernadette Poitier outside of the Omni Hotel in downtown Miami in 1986. Sidney Poitier was a guest speaker at a banquet for the American Association of Black Social Workers.

Bernadette Poitier, a retired career administrator with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, earned recognition and numerous awards for her service to her church and the community. In 2016, the Office of Black Catholic Ministry of the Archdiocese of Miami presented her with the Saint Martin de Porres Award for Excellence. During the 1990s, she worked closely with Mother Theresa’s Missionaries of Charity in Overtown, Fields wrote in a Herald column in 2016.

Joni Poitier, an attorney in Jacksonville, was recognized in 2016 by the American Bar Association as one of the top young lawyers in the country.

Attorney Joni Poitier of Jacksonville law firm Moseley Prichard Parrish Knight &amp; Jones.
Attorney Joni Poitier of Jacksonville law firm Moseley Prichard Parrish Knight & Jones.

Joseph Poitier Jr. is a graduate of the University of Miami School Medicine and a psychiatrist in North Miami.

The late Bernard Poitier, who died on Oct. 31, 2021, was the nephew of Sidney Poitier. Bernard graduated from Miami’s Dorsey High School in 1955, became a teacher at Charles R. Drew Middle School and started Poitier Funeral Home more than 50 years ago. Bernard once told his friend, Miami Herald columnist Bea Hines, his Uncle Sidney had given him the startup funds.

Sidney Poitier, Bestman said, would often come back to Miami to visit his large family. “He had that support and his family encouraged him along the way. So, yes, it was a positive aspect for him, too,” Bestman said.

Out of the public eye, two who recently passed helped make South Florida a better place

And, she noted, Poitier exhibited none of the pretensions of other stars.

“That was not Sidney. He was a Bahamian-American who grew up in a family that loved him. And he, in turn, loved family affection. He loved all people. That was just his nature,” Bestman said. “And he had gone through life experiences which humbled him in a way. But he was such a gentleman and meeting him you just felt the warmth.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Red-hot Maple Leafs hit the road without Mitch Marner after positive COVID-19 test

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs are hitting the road — and preparing to once again play in front of fans — minus one of their stars. The team announced Friday that Mitch Marner and fellow winger Pierre Engvall have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said both players were experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive as their teammates prepared to open a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. "It's just the reality of the situation,

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Fantasy hockey: One player to add for each category in Week 12

    Here are the top players to add in fantasy hockey in Week 12.

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • NFL teams could lose draft pick for interview violations

    The NFL has issued a warning to teams that they could lose a draft pick and face significant fines if club representatives conduct themselves unprofessionally in interviews with draft prospects. In a memo obtained by the AP that was sent to clubs on Wednesday, the league said a team would forfeit a draft pick between the first and fourth round and be fined a minimum of $150,000 if it’s determined a club representative displayed conduct that is “disrespectful, inappropriate, or unprofessional” du

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Swiatek cruises past Canada's Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op

  • Bob Bradley brings experience, enthusiasm and hope to Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Bob Bradley wasted little time putting down roots after being named Toronto FC's head coach and sporting director. Officially hired Nov. 24, Bradley and Lindsay — his wife of 35 years — took possession of their new Toronto digs in mid-December. Toronto marks the sixth MLS stop, as an assistant or head coach, for the 63-year-old Bradley, who has also coached club teams in Norway (Stabaek), France (Le Havre) and Wales (Swansea City) as well as the U.S. and Egyptian national squads. When

  • Embiid, Harris lift 76ers by Magic for fifth straight win

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 31 points, Tobias Harris added 22 and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 116-106 on Wednesday night. The 76ers, who notched their NBA-best 14th road victory of the season, tied a season high with a fifth straight win overall. They also defeated Orlando for a second time this season and a 10th straight time since 2016. Seth Curry added 20 points, a season-high 12 assists and seven rebounds, while Furkan Korkmaz scored 15 of his 20 points in the s

  • Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

    BRISBANE, Australia — Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month. Djokovic, a vocal skeptic of vaccines, had traveled to Australia after Victoria state authorities granted him a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination requirements. But when he arriv