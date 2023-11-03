Family-run NC Mexican restaurant chain plans Charlotte-area expansion with new location

A family-run North Carolina Mexican restaurant chain plans to open its first Lake Norman-area location on Brawley School Road in Mooresville.

Edgar Vargas, owner of Clemmons-based Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill, is scheduled to seek a rezoning Monday night for a 2.2-acre site that most recently housed the temporary seasonal location of Josh’s Farmers Market.

The Mooresville Board of Commissioners will consider the request at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 413 N. Main St.

The property is beside the Harris Teeter-anchored Morrison Plantation mixed-use community.

The 6,900-square-foot restaurant would include a drive-through and pedestrian connections on all four sides of the building, according to Mooresville Planning Department documents.

Vargas also plans to extend sidewalks along Brawley School Road from the Brawley School, a public International Baccalaureate school, to the Mooresville Public Library West Branch, the documents show.

In September, the Mooresville Planning Board unanimously recommended that the town board approve the rezoning request.

Vargas on Friday declined to say when he hopes to open the restaurant.

Jesus and Maria Ruiz opened the first Mi Pueblo in 1989 in Winston-Salem, according to the Mi Pueblo website. Mi Pueblo now has 10 locations, including on Sardis Road and University City Boulevard in Charlotte and one each in Concord and Statesville.

Location: 7003 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262

Location: 1820 Sardis Rd N, Charlotte, NC 28270

Location: 6097 Bayfield Pkwy, Concord, NC 28027

Location: 155 Northcross Ln, Statesville, NC 28625

Menu

Cuisine: Mexican

Instagram: @mipueblomexgrill